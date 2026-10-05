Oracle Invests $10 Million to Sustain Nashville Symphony

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Oracle has announced that it is investing $10 million and creating a strategic partnership to help sustain the Nashville Symphony and keep the music playing as the organization restructures. Oracle's support will help the Nashville Symphony address its immediate financial needs, move forward with its 2026-27 season, and bring its musicians and staff back to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“Oracle's commitment is a lifeline for the Nashville Symphony and the community we serve,” said Mark Tillinger, president and CEO of the Nashville Symphony. “Oracle's partnership gives us the ability to bring our musicians and our music back to the stage, and it gives us momentum as we build toward a stronger, more sustainable long-term future. We're immensely grateful for Oracle's belief in the Nashville Symphony.”

"It's an extraordinary relief to be able to welcome a new corporate partner to arts philanthropy in Nashville,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell. “Oracle's generosity ensures that the upcoming season will not be lost. For years, the Nashville Symphony has entertained fans — including me — and it's encouraging to see the steps its new leadership is taking to ensure that remains true for years to come.”

The partnership enables the Symphony to reinstate the 2026-27 season along with its full-time staff members and all members of the orchestra who were to be furloughed on Oct. 18 due to a financial emergency.

“Nashville is a city that understands how music can bring people together,” said Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle. “We are part of this community and understand how important cultural institutions like this are to the residents of Nashville. As Oracle builds its new headquarters on Nashville's East Bank, we are here to help solve the community's problems and ensure Nashville remains a vibrant place to live and work for generations to come.”

About the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony inspires and engages audiences across Middle Tennessee with extraordinary live orchestral music experiences. Founded in 1946, the Symphony is celebrated for its commitment to contemporary American orchestral music, innovative programming across genres, and a prolific recording legacy, earning 14 GRAMMY Awards and 27 nominations. Today, the Symphony performs in the world-class, acoustically superb Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and reaches nearly 550,000 Middle Tennesseans annually through its free and low-cost education and community programs. Globally, the orchestra connects with almost 13 million listeners worldwide through its recordings, broadcasts, and streaming activities. The Nashville Symphony is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching its community and inspiring the next generation of music lovers.

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