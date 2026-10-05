Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at TPAC's Johnson Theatre

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Like many students, I had to read The Crucible in high school. I may not be the biggest fan of Arthur Miller’s classic work, but I’m open to discussion on it. When I first heard about Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is The Villain, I was curious to see where this title was going. Set in 2018 sometime after the start of the #MeToo Movement, we see a group of high school students tackle The Crucible as part of their curriculum. As they dive deeper into the text, some students question whether Proctor was truly a hero. It also doesn’t take long for similarities to be drawn between the text and current events. In the words of Director Lauren Shouse, “They begin to recognize how power, gender, and reputation have shaped whose stories we believe, whose we dismiss, and whose behavior we are willing to excuse.” Running at TPAC’s Johnson Theater October 2-18, Nashville Repertory Theatre’s John Proctor Is The Villain is a cathartic retelling that will make you want to laugh, cry, and scream all at once.

Fair warning: this show isn’t an easy watch in between all the laughs and music references. Given how it tackles the different effects and responses of the #MeToo Movement, it needs a director who can handle it well. They need to be sympathetic, but they also can’t deliver it too gently. Thankfully, Lauren Shouse was the woman for the job. She understood the balance between the grieving over the loss of innocence, the anger over everything falling apart, and the release of all the bottled emotions. I can’t quote Shouse’s entire Director’s Note, but I would like to share this one moment after she jumps from the events of the Salem Witch Trials to the #MeToo Movement. She stated, “The histories are not identical or interchangeable, but they share an essential question: What happens when those without traditional power begin telling the truth about those who have it?” I think she handled it well, and it’s not just the subject matter that she nailed. I graduated from high school in 2014, and I was a senior in college when #MeToo first broke out. Shouse really captured that high school nature from the 2010s, and all of those memories came flooding back to me as I watched these teens squabble and dance and goof off. And yes, I jammed out to some of the songs that they referenced. Shouse really puts you in the shoes of those teenagers as they try to navigate through all the conflict and trauma.

I’ve been attending Nashville Rep’s shows since 2021, and I’ve always admired the overall look of their productions. John Proctor Is The Villain is no different. Gary C. Hoff’s attention to detail in the classroom set already makes this one of my favorite set designs that I’ve seen this year. I mean, this literally looks like one of my old classrooms. My favorite part has to be the corner in the back with the window. You can see a brick wall and a bike near some greenery. Shannon Spencer certainly outdid herself with all the props carefully arranged around the room. It doesn’t even feel like a set. I mean, you can see a row of lockers outside one of the classroom doors. Costume, Hair, and Makeup Designer Melissa K. Durmon managed to capture that look of 2018 without letting anything come across as dated. I definitely would’ve seen some fellow college students wearing some of these clothes back in my graduating year of 2018, and it doesn’t look too far off from what students are wearing now. I don’t know what Sound Designer Jacob Allen was working with, but some of the music that played in between scenes sounded like altered instrumental covers of songs from the 2010s. One particular song sounded like the intro to “West Coast” by Lana Del Rey. Whatever the inspiration was, the music was a nice touch. Given the play’s subject matter, I liked how Intimacy Coordinator Madison Kisst handled this one particular scene. It’s enough to make you feel uneasy, but it doesn’t linger for too long or get too intense. Melissa Steadman’s choreography was almost therapeutic to witness in the final scene. I loved how it blended elements of modern dance and the witchy elements of The Crucible. And finally, Amber Whatley’s lighting design was some of the best I’ve seen this year. I don’t want to spoil anything, but her work in the final scene in particular made me so happy that I teared up. It was a beautiful final image that the play deserved to have.

John Proctor Is The Villain has an incredible cast to carry the show from start to finish without an intermission. They didn’t perform on the date I was there, but I will give a shoutout to swings Christina Brielle and Benit Hensley. Thank you for all that you do. The role of guidance counselor Becky Gallagher could easily be a throwaway character with the wrong actor, but McKenna Steel isn’t the wrong actor. She perfectly captured the caring nature of a school figure who tries their best to defuse any conflicts. Towards the end, I noticed the subtle change in her character as she slowly grows more protective of her students. Brent Bentley played Lee Turner so well that he reminded me of so many…uh…not-so-nice guys that I went to high school with. He doesn’t play Lee one note; he shifts from fake sympathy to a total lack of empathy so effortlessly. Lorenzo Rivera is the perfect comic relief as Mason Adams. Rivera carefully navigates Mason’s character development from clueless dude to the ally that the girls need. Anytime he appeared onstage, you knew that he was going to DELIVER. Also, I liked how his character development was reflective in his costumes. It was a nice detail. Ivy Watkins is another role that could’ve been a throwaway character with the wrong actor, but Ella Saliba is far from the wrong actor. She reminded me of so many popular girls that I went to high school with, but she also felt so genuine as a girl torn between her friends and some family trouble at home. Nothing about her depiction felt fake, and I could feel her pain. Brityn Ramsey is fun as new girl Nell Shaw. She gave off this cool girl attitude, and she also felt like someone you’d want to be friends with. I won’t spoil exactly what happens, but one of my favorite scenes in the play was this one scene between Nell and Mason. Ramsey and Rivera had great chemistry in that scene. Aubrey Bagley was so adorable as Beth Powell. Honestly, I saw a bit of myself in her because I used to be a teacher’s pet who took notes and ensured everything was completed on time. Bagley had an interesting task as Beth because she had to play the type of person from the #MeToo Movement who’s somewhat in denial. She has to keep up this cutesy persona while also questioning whether someone’s claim is even possible. I’m amazed at how she was able to keep that up.

Although everyone did an amazing job, I’d like to shine a spotlight on three particular performers. Lucas Calhoun is terrific as teacher Carter Smith. He gives off that perfect persona of the nice guy that you feel like you can trust, but then everything he does makes your skin crawl once you see his true colors. It’s not easy going from likable to hated, but Calhoun pulls it off really well. Advika Ravishankar was really fun to watch as Raelynn Nix. There is this complexity in her friendship with Shelby, and I loved the chemistry between the two as they worked out their differences. It was satisfying to see Raelynn grow throughout the show as she finally cuts ties with the people holding her back and stands up for her best friend. And last but not least, Norah Younger was so magnetic as Shelby Holcomb. She had the difficult task of portraying a traumatic teenager trying to readjust to high school life. Even when she’s not talking, you’re paying close attention to her body language and facial expressions to see how she’s handling everything. I brought a friend of mine to see the show with me, and there was a moment where he whispered to me, “She’s actually crying right now. That’s a superpower.” Sure enough, Younger was crying on cue. Not too many actors can do that live. I can’t speak for everyone who has been in Shelby’s shoes, but I think that Younger captured that emotional weight effectively. I was smiling and tearing up as I watched her dance at the end, happy to see her have that satisfying moment.

Nashville Repertory Theatre’s John Proctor Is The Villain runs at TPAC’s Johnson Theatre October 2-18. Get your tickets now!

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