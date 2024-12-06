Spotlight: THE NUTCRACKER at JACKSON HALL, TPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Embark on a magical journey this holiday season with Nashville's Nutcracker by Paul Vasterling, a cherished tradition that brings together history, magic, and dance. Winner of a 2020 Emmy Award-winning film and named the Best Dance Production of 2022 by Broadway World Nashville, this is Nashville’s can’t-miss holiday event.

Set against the backdrop of the vibrant city, this performance invites audiences of all ages to revel in the splendor of the Sugar Plum Fairy's kingdom, the fierceness of the Mouse King, and the timeless adventure of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

Experience the joy and wonder of this classic tale reimagined, capturing the heart and spirit of Nashville with live music by The Nashville Symphony. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and storytelling that embodies the magic of the holidays.

