Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS at Turner Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In its 15th season, Studio Tenn brings yet another brilliant production to their repertoire.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a vibrant jukebox musical that brings to life a legendary moment in rock ‘n’ roll history. The audience is swept into a jam session from December 4, 1956, at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, where four icons of music, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, gather under the guidance of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips. Though short-lived, this impromptu session was a pivotal event in music history. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas captures the energy with electrifying performances from Co-Music Director Jefferson McDonald (Jerry Lee Lewis), Co-Music Director Kurt Jenkins (Carl Perkins), Gregg Hammer (Johnny Cash), and Cole (Elvis Presley).

The musical recreates the magic of 1950s rock, country, and rockabilly and seamlessly weaves in traditional yet jazzed-up Christmas tunes such as “Home for the Holidays,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Christmas,” “Chantilly Lace,” “Santa Claus is Comin to Town”, and “Ring of Fire.” Each actor/musician embodies their character’s mannerisms with stunning authenticity, vocally and instrumentally. Jefferson McDonald (Jerry Lee Lewis) often steals the spotlight with his flamboyant piano antics. McDonald is a gifted pianist and adds tremendous energy to the show. At the same time, Gregg Hammer brings Johnny Cash’s deep, resonant voice and understated charisma to provide a perfect counterbalance. Cole’s Elvis Presley is portrayed with perfected swagger and charm, and Kurt Jenkins breathes life into Carl Perkins, delivering a raw and poignant performance that underscores his importance in the group.

The narrative is simple but effective, exploring the relationships, rivalries, and camaraderie among the four legends. At the heart of the story is Sam Phillips, gently portrayed by Moot Davis as a compassionate yet conflicted figure who nurtured the icon’s early careers and struggled with the inevitability of letting them go as they moved on to bigger record labels. His character serves as an anchor, reminding the audience of the sacrifices and risks behind the glitz and glamour of fame.

The cast is beautifully rounded off with Million Dollar Quartet alumni Emma Rose Williamson (Dyanne), Jared Manzo (Jay Perkins), and Jon Radford (Fluke), each given their own time to shine in the spotlight and enhance the production even further. Emma Rose’s vocals added highlights to every song and, at one point, slipped into an operatic riff that lifted the rafters of the theater. Brava!

The actors came prepared to bring dimension to their characters, and Director Patrick Cassidy gave his actors a wide birth to dig deep into their performance skills, show off their talents, and have some fun with this production. That fun was so infectious it spilled out into the audience, who responded with cheers, standing ovations, and dancing in the aisles. The music takes center stage in this production, and the storyline allows us to peer into some of the personal issues the icons are dealing with, such as Elvis’s angst over being called to serve in the armed forces. There is a touching moment when he asks Johnny what it was like serving overseas. His profound response will tug at your heartstrings.

Matt Logan’s flair for set and costume design is always a thrill to see, adding style and just the right touch of nostalgia to this show. Hats off to the lighting crew’s artful use of staging ambiance to create and enhance the atmosphere in various scenes. Likewise, the audio crew provided the dynamic range of sound required for a production whose focal point exudes an abundance of music and lyrical content. Impeccable casting and live performances are the highlight of this dynamic production, creating the sensation of witnessing the birth of rock ‘n’ roll firsthand.

The production design is minimalist yet evocative, with the recording studio set immersing the audience in the intimate atmosphere of the session. Kudos to the entire cast and crew for their exceptional talents that pulled together an exhilarating musical walk down memory lane.

And how about this, after several encores, Chuck Mead, Musical Director/Supervisor/Producer for the Tony-award-winning Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet and CMT's television show Sun Records, joins the cast onstage playing guitar and singing "My Girl Is Red Hot". Mead, a renowned songwriter and guitarist has been at the forefront of the Americana music scene and co-founded the Alternative Country quintet BR5-49. Since 2019 Chuck has also hosted a radio show on 650AM WSM Radio titled, "Face The Music with Chuck Mead." What a treat! Ah, the benefits of living in Nashville.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is a thoughtful and thrilling homage to a pivotal moment in music history, celebrating the talent and charisma of four legends who defined an era. It’s a must-see for music lovers and anyone seeking a high-energy, nostalgic theater experience. The Christmas version of the original Million Dollar Quartet is particularly special this time of year and sets the tone for the holiday spirit. The production runs through December 29, 2024, in the Turner Theater at the Factory at Franklin.

For more information on upcoming performances you won’t want to miss, visit www.studiotenn.com.

Fun Fact: Did the Million Dollar Quartet actually happen? Yes, it did!

Reader Reviews