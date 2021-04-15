OZ Arts Nashville To Host Three In-person, Socially Distanced Performances and Events in May and June

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced it will host three captivating shows in-person in May and June 2021. Presentations include visually stunning short film screenings by Defy Film Festival and Kindling Arts Festival from May 7-8; the quirky, roadkill musical Sloppy Bonnie, which is presented in association with Vanderbilt University Theatre, from May 20-29; and a trio of solo dance pieces from local performer Becca Hoback from June 24-26. All three events are socially distanced and available to limited audiences.

Local independent arts incubator Kindling Arts Festival and Defy Film Festival have teamed up for a unique cross-genre collaboration pairing 12 local poets with 13 local filmmakers to create visually stunning poetic adaptations. The premiere event will be hosted by OZ Arts in its expansive creative warehouse on May 7-8, where the dozen new short films will be screened for the first time. Powered by an all-star list of diverse Nashville-based poets and filmmakers, this hour-long collection of films based on individual poems explores a year that sparked a new appreciation for nature, a renewed surge for racial justice, a changing relationship between the individual self and the broader community, and universal feelings of love, loss, grief, and hope. The list of participating artists includes poets Ciona Rouse, Meg Wade, Dan Hoy and Alora Young, working with filmmakers Drew Maynard, Sophia Gordon, Angell Foster and John Warren, among others. Tickets to the screenings are $15, and indoor capacity will be very limited.

Later in May, OZ Arts will transform its parking lot into a honky-tonk theatre experience for cosmic country musical Sloppy Bonnie, premiering on May 20 at 8pm and running through May 29. The show follows a rambunctious bride-to-be named Bonnie (aka "Sloppy Bonnie" when she's drunk) who has the best of intentions when she sets off on what she hopes will be an inspirational road trip to be with her fiancé, who has ghosted her ever since he left for a revival retreat in the mountains. But along the way, her cookie-cutter femininity causes havoc, turning her into an accidental serial killer. Irresistible and deliciously cheeky songs and story come together in this collaboration by playwright Krista Knight (Vanderbilt Writer in Residence), composer Barry Brinegar, and prominent Nashville director Leah Lowe. The cast includes Nashville newcomer Amanda Disney in the titular role, and Curtis Reed and James Rudolph II portraying more than a dozen roles. Tickets for this unhinged, delightful evening under the stars range from $20-$30, with limited capacity for the outdoor performances.

In June, OZ Arts presents an evening of solo works from popular local dancer and artist Becca Hoback. This new trio of solo dances, which explores the relationship between the body, womanhood, and the world, runs from June 24-26. A local favorite for her memorable performances in New Dialect productions, Hoback shines in the world premiere of Offering, created with her long-time collaborator and Batsheva member Ben Green; another world premiere created specifically for Becca entitled Is this Good? by celebrated choreographer Ana Maria Lucaciu; and the US Premiere of A Girl, the solo version of internationally acclaimed choreographer Roy Assaf's wildly popular Girls, which was seen on the OZ Arts stage in 2019. Tickets for the program start at $20, with limited indoor capacity.

"Following the recent success of our first live, socially distanced performances in March, we're excited to continue welcoming guests safely back to OZ," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "Each of these wildly different performances allows Nashville audiences a chance to experience the breadth of local talent while exploring alternative formats for live events. OZ Arts is honored be supporting artists across mediums, and this trio of events spanning multimedia, literary arts, theatre and dance offers something for everyone."

Tickets for all three events are on sale now at ozartsnashville.org. Health and safety protocols will be enforced, including mandatory masks when audiences are not seated, limited capacities and social distancing. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the building, and there will be continuous cleaning and disinfection of common areas.

These presentations are made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Vanderbilt University's Strong Grant. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visitozartsnashville.org.