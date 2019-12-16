Katherine Farnham to Perform at the Steinway Gallery

Billboard charting, six-time Global Music Award Medalist and internationally acclaimed jazz and Americana singer/songwriter/pianist Katherine 'KOOL KAT' Farnham will perform with her longtime band at the Steinway Gallery in Nashville on Friday, January 24, 2020. The concert will feature originals from her new project as well as beloved favorites.

The four-octave vocalist and classically trained pianist has recorded with many renowned musicians, including legendary saxophonist and Grammy winner Kirk Whalum, Latin Grammy winner Nestor Torres and Grammy nominees Mindi Abair and Denny Jiosa. Her award-winning, internationally acclaimed 'Vintage' LP garnered interviews and airplay in US, Canada, Europe, South America and Africa along with standing ovation and sold out live performances. In recognition of this album's significant contributions, it was placed in the jazz archives at the Mediatheque Musicale in Paris, France.

She has earned the love of fans and jazz aficionados alike with her unique and retitled single 'My Funky Valentine'. Jazz Weekly says, "Farnham adds some backbeat to a clever read of a standard in 'My Funky Valentine' and her voice is rich and strongly confident." Two-Time Emmy Nominee and Celebrity Radio Host Philip Silverstone captured her essence raving, "absolutely brilliant. Kool Kat is doing for jazz what Clapton did for the blues - bringing it to the mainstream."

Katherine has appeared on Good Morning America, sung live on NBC 6 and Telemundo and toured throughout the US and abroad. She has performed at festivals including the Hub City Jazz Festival outside New York City, and on stages with Latin jazz greats Tito Puente Jr and Celia Cruz. She has even inspired audiences with her formidable courage at major sporting events such as the Ericsson Open where she was the only female artist, The Miami Marathon and national tour dates for NASCAR.

A third generation musician, Farnham possesses a world-class musical legacy. She began performing as leading lady in a school play at the tender age of five, and gave her first jazz vocal solo performance a few months later. She studied with her mother, a concert pianist, educator and vocal coach for The Sante Fe Opera. Her mother studied with European concert artist Madame Dayas, who studied with her parents, who studied with legendary pianist/ composer Franz Liszt.

The singer/songwriter/pianist's intense passion and skill have resulted in many accolades, including a Billboard-charting hit for "Necessary Groove". In addition to her six Global Music Award wins, she is a Los Angeles Music Award winner and was named the top Female Singer/ Songwriter in the entire quarter century run of the awards show. She also has been honored with the prestigious Hollywood F.A.M.E. Award, a Rotary Outstanding Award and in 2019 was one of the youngest recipients of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.

Farnham has also performed for many charitable organizations throughout the nation. She supports veterans causes, ASPCA, Doctors Without Borders and others.

The Steinway Gallery is located at 4285 Sidco Drive in Nashville, TN. Tickets are $25.00. There will be a product giveaway during the show. Parking is free. For directions, call (615) 373-5901.





