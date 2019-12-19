December 19th Update: SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory Company Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Nashville Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Best Actor in a Musical

Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 9%

JD Dill - CHICACO - Millennium Repertory Company 8%

Thomas Holt Kirkindoll - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Center for the Arts 7%

Best Actor in a Play

Rob Nunley - THE ODD COUPLE - Warren Arts 10%

JD Dill - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Millennium Repertory Company 7%

Christopher Dalton - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Center for the Arts 5%

Best Actress in a Musical

Allie Dixon - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 11%

Abby Newman - INTO THE WOODS - Circle Players 6%

Zakiyah Lamb - THE WIZ - Center for the Arts 5%

Best Actress in a Play

Sarah Carr - DRACULA - Warren Arts 13%

Tamiko Robinson Steele - GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre 6%

Leah Williams - CALENDAR GIRLS - Center for the Arts 6%

Best Choreographer

Danelle Afflerbaugh - NEWSIES - The Manchester Arts Center 8%

Teri Nunley - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 8%

Tosha Marie - CHORUS LINE - Circle Players 7%

Best Community Theater Company

Center for the Arts 16%

Warren Arts 12%

Millennium Repertory Company 7%

Best Costume Design

Shanda Perkins - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Blake Danford - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Studio Tenn 5%

Anne Wonder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson 5%

Best Director of a musical

Chris McLaurin / Natalie Quinn - THE PRODUCERS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 9%

Kennette Dixon, Teri Nunley and Marc oyburn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 7%

Chad McGee and Abigail McGee - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 5%

Best Director of a play

Danelle Afflerbaugh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 10%

Rae Lynn Stickney and Chad McGee - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Warren Arts 8%

Donald Fann - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

CHICAGO - Millennium Repertory Company 5%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center for the Arts 4%

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

NEWSIES - Millennium Repertory Company 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Center for the Arts 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 5%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Tyler Morton - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 7%

Luke Sanders - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - Fairview Community Theater 6%

Mark Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - center for the Arts Murfreesboro 6%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael T. Hansen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 9%

Michael Hansen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY 9%

Zach Williams - ROMEO AND JULIET - Inebriated Shakespeare 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Jennifer Swims - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 10%

KAITLYN ROGERS - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY 9%

Isabella Kearney - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kaitlyn Rogers - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Millennium Repertory Company 12%

Valerie Conover - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Center for the Arts 9%

Mariah Wolitski - LEADING LADIES - Fairview Community Theater 6%

Best Lighting Design

Renee Robinson - NEWSIES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 8%

Renee Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for the Arts 7%

Jonathan Beaty - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Best Musical

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory Company 6%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 6%

GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 5%

Best Musical Direction

Marc Pyburn - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 11%

Nate Paul and Mark David Williams - NEWSIES - Center for the Arts 10%

Cindy Gray - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory 8%

Best Original/New Work

THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance 12%

SHOWMANCE - theater bug 12%

GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre 11%

Best Play

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 11%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Murfreesboro Center For The arts 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 5%

Best Professional Theater Company

Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 11%

Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Studio Tenn 9%

Best Set Design

Will Butler - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 7%

Anthony Popolo - MATILDA - Act Too Pro 6%

Terry Santoni - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 6%

Best Sound Design

Samantha Hopewell - THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance 17%

jacob allen - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 14%

Jon Baker - FOREVER PLAID - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 8%

Brody Goodwin - LION KING, JR WAG - Millennium Repertory Company 5%

Garrett Scott - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 5%

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Ashlyn Solomon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro, TN 4%

Ava Rivera - ANNIE - Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theater 4%

Aurora Boe - LES MISERABLES: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 4%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles