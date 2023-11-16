COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University

Most Recently Seen as Riff Raff in Roxy Regional Theatre's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Vanburen Stars Next in TINY TIM'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Lipsomb University Theatre's Emotional and Whimsical BIG FISH THE MUSICAL Photo 2 'Emotional and Whimsical' BIG FISH at Lipscomb University
Cumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season Worries Photo 3 Cumberland County Playhouse's IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
Middle Tennessee State University's RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Proves Anything Is Photo 4 RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at MTSU

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University

As a theater critic who has been covering the regional scene for more than 35 years, nothing is more gratifying that reviewing productions from local colleges and universities which affords me the opportunity to see young actors as they stretch their wings, show off their innate talents and, well, evolve. Watching these young actors learn and grow is exciting, no matter the roles in which they are cast, but when you see someone in a role for which they are perfectly suited it’s even better.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University For several years, our work for BroadwayWorld.com has included columns under our Collegiate Theatrics banner, which allows us to introduce many of these young actors to wider audiences, letting us trumpet their achievements and recognize them for their talents.

Today, we continue to celebrate the return of Collegiate Theatrics featuring one of our favorites from the theatre department at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville: Alex Vanburen, a native of Johnson City, Tennessee, who graduated from APSU last May. We first met Alex when they auditioned for a role in our January 2020 production of La Cage Aux Folles for Circle Players, a role for which they won much acclaim, and whom we most recently saw onstage at Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre, playing Riff Raff in the company’s latest iteration of The Rocky Horror Show.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University
Alex Vanburen

We’re happy to introduce you to Alex Vanburen today and we look forward to showcasing some of our other favorites in the weeks and months to come.

How did you first become involved in theater? I first became involved in theater when I was five-years-old. My mom enrolled me in an acting class, at our local theater, and I immediately fell in love.

What led you to choose to attend Austin Peay State University? I chose Austin Peay because of the people at the school. The second I had my first audition with them, I immediately felt like I would be accepted and loved for exactly who I was.

What’s your college experience been like so far? Has it lived up to its hype? I just recently graduated back in May of this year and all five years absolutely lived up to the hype. You truly don’t realize how college helps shape you into a well-rounded person, that you can be proud of, until the end comes creeping up on you.

What does the future hold for you and how have your goals and aspirations changed since your college experience started? When I started college, my goals were to build myself into the best performer I could be. While that goal hasn’t changed, the college experience definitely added to it. I now not only strive to be my best onstage, but I also strive to be a good person and hope to be able to spread joy in a world that needs it.

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Alex Vanburen of Austin Peay State University
Alex Vanburen as Riff-Raff in The Rocky Horror Show.

What collegiate theatrical experience has meant the most to you over the years? My last show at Austin Peay was truly magical. I played Roger in A New Brain. I was able to play a character that represented so much good and pushed the boundaries on the concept of gender. It was one of the few times I’ve been able to be on stage and truly live in the moment.

What advice would you offer a high school student considering making the plunge and following your course of study at your school – or any other school, for that matter? I’d say to always follow what your heart wants. If theatre is your passion, then go for it! Also, be patient with yourself. You should never be afraid to fail, growth takes time and you can only grow by falling and learning how to get back up.

What’s your next theatrical project? I am currently in a production of Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol at the Roxy Regional Theatre in Clarksville.

What comes next in your career trajectory? My next steps are also my current steps. I am auditioning as much as possible. At such an early point in my career, I am trying my best to make as many important connections as I can.

In our next installment of Collegiate Theatrics, we’ll focus our spotlight on Catie Whittet of Belmont University!



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Unofficial Musical Adaptation Of Nicholas Sparks A WALK TO REMEMBER Comes to Nashville Photo
Unofficial Musical Adaptation Of Nicholas Sparks' A WALK TO REMEMBER Comes to Nashville

'Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember' will come to Music City for a strictly limited two-night engagement in April 2024!

2
COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: MTSUs Emma Bastin Photo
COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: MTSU's Emma Bastin

Today, we herald the return of Collegiate Theatrics – our first interview with a university-level actor since before the pandemic – featuring one of our favorites from the theatre department at Middle Tennessee State University in nearby Murfreesboro: Emma Bastin, a native of Lebanon, Tennessee, who will be graduating next spring.

3
Rediscover The Holidays With TINY TIMS CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Roxy Regional Theatre, Openi Photo
Rediscover The Holidays With TINY TIM'S CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Roxy Regional Theatre, Opening Thanksgiving Night

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your family to downtown Clarksville and “Rediscover the Holidays” with a heartwarming tale perfect for all ages.  

4
Cumberland County Playhouses IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse's IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Less than 48 hours after opening night of Cumberland County Playhouse’s 2023 holiday season offering of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, we are happy/sad to report that tickets are mighty scarce as the sparkling production is almost certainly headed to a complete sellout.

From This Author - Jeffrey Ellis

Jeffrey Ellis is a Nashville-based writer, editor and critic, who's been covering the performing arts in Tennessee for more than 35 years. In 1989, Ellis and his partner launched Dare, Tennes... Jeffrey Ellis">(read more about this author)

COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State UniversityCOLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Emma Bastin of Middle Tennessee State University
Cumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season WorriesCumberland County Playhouse's WHITE CHRISTMAS Helps Ease Your Holiday Season Worries
Rob McClure's Stunning Performance in MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the Perfect Post-Pandemic PanaceaRob McClure's Stunning Performance in MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the Perfect Post-Pandemic Panacea
Take A Holiday of 'Pure Imagination' With NCT's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYTake A Holiday of 'Pure Imagination' With NCT's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Videos

HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
The Sound of Music in Nashville The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Hadestown in Nashville Hadestown
Tennessee Theatre (3/05-3/10)
Mysteries and Illusions in Nashville Mysteries and Illusions
Filming Station (11/04-12/30)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Nashville Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/16)
Christmas Carol Circuit Party in Nashville Christmas Carol Circuit Party
Play Dance Bar (12/18-12/19)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Nashville The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/19-1/20)
Girl From the North Country in Nashville Girl From the North Country
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/30-2/04)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Nashville On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You