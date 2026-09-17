BAREFOOT IN THE PARK to be Presented at Shades Of Black Theatre Festival

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What happens when two newlyweds with very different ideas about marriage try to build a life together in a tiny New York apartment? Audiences can find out when SistaStyle Productions presents Neil Simon's beloved comedy, Barefoot in the Park, as part of the Shades of Black Theatre Festival.

Corie and Paul are young, newly married, and ready to begin their happily-ever-after-but married life doesn't quite go according to plan. Between their opposing personalities, Corie's watchful mother, and an eccentric neighbor who adds his own brand of unpredictability, their new home quickly becomes the setting for plenty of laughter, romance, and marital mayhem.

Nashville audiences have two opportunities to experience Barefoot in the Park on Saturday, September 19, and Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 06 Hrs 50 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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