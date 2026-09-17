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BAREFOOT IN THE PARK to be Presented at Shades Of Black Theatre Festival

Nashville audiences have two opportunities to experience Barefoot in the Park on Saturday, September 19, and Thursday, September 24.

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BAREFOOT IN THE PARK to be Presented at Shades Of Black Theatre Festival

What happens when two newlyweds with very different ideas about marriage try to build a life together in a tiny New York apartment? Audiences can find out when SistaStyle Productions presents Neil Simon's beloved comedy, Barefoot in the Park, as part of the Shades of Black Theatre Festival.

Corie and Paul are young, newly married, and ready to begin their happily-ever-after-but married life doesn't quite go according to plan. Between their opposing personalities, Corie's watchful mother, and an eccentric neighbor who adds his own brand of unpredictability, their new home quickly becomes the setting for plenty of laughter, romance, and marital mayhem.

Nashville audiences have two opportunities to experience Barefoot in the Park on Saturday, September 19, and Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m.

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