2019 Christmas 4 Kids Happened Last Night at Historic Ryman Auditorium

During last night's 2019 Christmas 4 Kids concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium, country music hitmaker Phil Vassar headlined an evening of fan-favorite hits and holiday classics. The all-star lineup also included Lonestar, Matt Ramsey of Old Dominion, Jamie O'Neal, Olivia Ooms, Craig Wiseman, Jeffrey Steele and Adley Stump, of the online sensation The Adley Show, who also hosted the event.

Each year, the organization provides hundreds of underprivileged children in Middle Tennessee with their very own Christmas shopping spree.

Christmas 4 Kids is a not-for-profit organization that has been in existence for over three decades. The funds generated by the Ryman concert and Tour Bus Show/Artist Meet and Greet event, are used to give over 400 children from 29 different schools, a day-long shopping excursion. The special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer's luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville, Tennessee Walmart where the children receive a brand new winter coat, and $175.00 to spend however they choose. Click this link to sponsor a child: Christmas4Kids.org

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish / dkupish productions





