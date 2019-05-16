The WYO Theater Presents Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Performing THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

May. 16, 2019  

The WYO Theater Presents Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Performing THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The WYO Theater presents Montana Shakespeare in the Parks performing The Merry Wives of Windsor at the Kendrick Park Bandshell on Friday, July 5 at 6:30pm. As always, this performance is open and free to the public.

Since 1973, Shakespeare in the Parks has brought free, professional productions of Shakespeare and other classics to mostly rural and underserved communities. This summer the company will travel over 7,000 miles during the season, running from June 12 through September 3 performing in 61 communities in five states. All performances are offered free to the audience in local parks and public spaces, making them accessible to all.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University's College of Arts and Architecture. Grants, corporate sponsorships and hundreds of individual donors support the free performance.

For more information on the plays and an up to date tour schedule, visit MSIP's website at shakespeareintheparks.org.



