Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions
Runners-Up: Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre, JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners, Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Emily Michael's King - EMMA - Guthrie, Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts, Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players, Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie, Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre
Runners-Up: Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre, Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round, Stephen O'Toole - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre
Runners-Up: RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, EMMA - Guthrie, RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions, Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu, Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
Runners-Up: Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre, Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions, Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota, TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da, EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions, ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota
Runners-Up: Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre, Faith Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company, Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie, Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa, Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival
Best Play
Winner: EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: SWEAT - Guthrie, THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre, George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
Winner: EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera
Runners-Up: LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie, Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions, Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie, Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, Ethan Nelson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie
Runners-Up: Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa, Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round, Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre
Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players, ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Guthrie
Runners-Up: Eagan Summer Theatre, Theater Latte Da, Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre