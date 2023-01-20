Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 20, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions

Runners-Up: Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre, JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners, Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre

Runners-Up: Emily Michael's King - EMMA - Guthrie, Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts, Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre

Runners-Up: Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players, Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie, Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre

Runners-Up: Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre, Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round, Stephen O'Toole - George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre

Runners-Up: RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, EMMA - Guthrie, RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions, Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu, Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre

Runners-Up: Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre, Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions, Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota, TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da, EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions, ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota

Runners-Up: Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre, Faith Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company, Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie, Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa, Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival

Best Play

Winner: EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: SWEAT - Guthrie, THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre, George Orwell'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera

Runners-Up: LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie, Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions, Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie, Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre, Ethan Nelson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie

Runners-Up: Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa, Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round, Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre

Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions, THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players, ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Guthrie

Runners-Up: Eagan Summer Theatre, Theater Latte Da, Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre



