Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Albino Squirrel Productions' TURNABOUT MUSICAL

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lewis Youngren - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 48%

Katriela Caspari - NEWSIES - Bunce Performing Arts 25%

Laura Mahler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Stages Theatre Company 16%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Hughes - SHREK - Ashland Productions 33%

Emily Nelson - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Meredith Arbuckle - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 21%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Miller - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Rob Sutherland - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 23%

Megan Roddy - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Rob Sutherland - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 65%

Robert Dorfman - OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 10%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 10%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Ryan Melling - OPERATION: IMMEGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 43%

Cody R. Braudt - ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE? - Stages Theatre Company 31%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 26%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 55%

Dan Wold - MAMMA MIA! - Fridley Community Theatre 45%

Best Musical

SHREK - Ashland Productions 35%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 28%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 22%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 14%

Ryan Niedenthal - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 11%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Sarah Shervey - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 54%

Mia Breckenridge Scott - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 26%

Christian Labissionere - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 15%

Best Play

OPERATION: IMMIGRATION - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 50%

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 30%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 21%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

SHREK - Ashland Productions 51%

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 36%

PEACE 4 THE AGES - Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Oster - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 49%

Carter Roeske - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 34%

Jim Hibbeler - LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 17%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Prestin - SHREK - Ashland Productions 36%

Nathan Aastuen - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 34%

Tom Prestin - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 30%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BACKYARD SONGBOOK - Raymond Berg Outdoors 56%

ROCCO & DOKKO (LORI DOKKEN AND JAMES ROCCO, TOGETHER AT LAST) - Unity MN 44%

Best Streaming Musical

TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 60%

TWAS THE NIGHT - Stages Theatre Company 21%

ALL THE WORLD - Stages Theatre Company 19%

Best Streaming Play

ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 60%

LEGENDARY: A DETECT THE STORY ADVENTURE - Stages Theatre Company 40%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cody Olson - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 26%

Brynn Tanner - TURNABOUT MUSICAL - Albino Squirrel Productions 12%

Kris Eklund - MAMMA MIA - Ashland Productions 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kiko Laureano - COMPANY - Lakeshore Players 75%

Linda Sue Anderson & Tim Hammett - TO BREED, OR NOT TO BREED - Fortunes Fool Theatre 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 72%

ALL IS CALM - Theatre Latte Da 29%