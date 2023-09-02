VocalEssence and The Bach Society Of Minnesota to Present Bach's Joyous Christmas Oratorio in December

There will be two opportunities to enjoy Bach's retelling of the traditional Christmas story, December 15 and 16. 

Sep. 02, 2023

Old friends and past collaborators the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and the Bach Society of Minnesota will join once again to present  Bach's Christmas Oratorio. There will be two opportunities to enjoy Bach's retelling of the traditional Christmas story, December 15 and 16. 

The concert will present three cantatas from Johann Sebastian Bach's Christmas Oratorio as well as Cantata 147, beloved for its setting of the tune "Jesu, Joy of Our Desiring." This vivid musical journey through the mystery of the nativity will be led by Philip Brunelle of VocalEssence and Matthias Maute, conductor of the Bach Society of Minnesota.

"We first felt the magic of combining the spectacular instrumentalists of the Bach Society with our own passionate vocalists when we performed Bach's tribute to the birth story of Jesus in 2021. The results were so transcendent we knew we'd discovered a new Christmas tradition," says VocalEssence founder and artistic director Philip Brunelle. "What a gift to have the musicians of the Bach Society of Minnesota with us to fully realize the emotion and spirit of this seasonal favorite."

"The Bach Society of Minnesota is thrilled to collaborate once again with VocalEssence and Philip Brunelle," says Matthias Maute, artistic director of the Bach Society of Minnesota. "Bach's Christmas Oratorio allows for such an awesome expression of joy and revelation for all the musicians and singers...and the audience!"

There will be two performances of the Bach's Christmas Oratorio concert:

Single tickets for the  Dec 15 performance and the  Dec 16 performance  are available online now.  Tickets are also available as part of a  VocalEssence Season Subscription  package. 

Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932, the first organization in North America to take the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach as an exclusive starting point for world-class performances with period instruments and historic performance practices that evoke the depths and passions of Bach's compositions. Under the artistic direction of Matthias Maute, the organization continues its focus on collaboration and excellence, striving to create respectful, successful relationships among musicians, audiences, students, and partner organizations, and building a diverse community with a shared passion for performing, promoting, and appreciating the music of J.S. Bach. For more information visit  www.bachsocietymn.org.

VocalEssence, the choral organization Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones says "sings magnificently," provides opportunities that draw upon the power of singing together to nurture community, inspire creativity, affirm the value of all persons, and expand the impact of choral music. The VocalEssence Ensemble Singers have established an international reputation because of their extensive catalog of recordings and broad range of unique repertoire. This chamber choir, whose members hail from a wide variety of professions, is bound together by their skilled artistry to create what The Times of London has described as a "flawless" sound.

VocalEssence was founded in 1969 and through its performance series has debuted more than 300 commissions and world premieres. VocalEssence Learning & Engagement programs help people of all ages bridge, create, and learn across cultures by connecting them with renowned choral experts to provide exceptional role models, grow community self-esteem, self-expression, and engagement. For more information, visit  www.vocalessence.org.       



