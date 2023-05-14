Video: Kiko Laureano and Director Taibi Magar Discuss AN AMERICAN TAIL THE MUSICAL on Fox 9

Obie Award-winner Taibi Magar (Director) and Kiko Laureano ("Bridget") stopped by Fox 9 to discuss the world premiere of An American Tail the Musical, running through June 18, 2023 at Children's Theatre Company's UnitedHealth Group Stage.

Watch the interview below!

With a book and lyrics by Tony Award ®-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway), and choreography by Katie Spelman (World Premiere Musical The Notebook). An American Tail the Musical will be directed by Taibi Magar (We Are Proud To Present at Guthrie Theatre; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T; Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles at Signature Theatre; Co-Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company).

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Tony-award winner Itamar Moses and the songwriting team that brought you Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

An American Tail the Musical will play from April 25 - June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

The Adult Cast of An American Tail the Musical features Luverne Seifert* as Papa/Warren T. Rat, Becca Hart as Mama/Digit, Ryan London Levin as Tony/Ensemble, Kiko Laureano as Bridget/Ensemble, CTC Company Member Autumn Ness* as Gussie/Ensemble, Alexcia Thompson* as Cherisse/Ensemble, Deidre Cochran as Henri/Ensemble, CTC Company Member Reed Sigmund* as Honest John/Ensemble, Morgen Chang as Qiujin's Mom/Violinist/Ensemble/Dance Captain, CTC Company Member Dean Holt* as German Landlord/Cop/Ensemble, and Glenn E. Williams II as Moe/Ensemble.

The Student Cast of An American Tail the Musical features Matthew Woody as Fievel, Lillian Hochman as Tanya/Ensemble, Monica Xiong as Qiujin/Ensemble, Ines Mojica as Orphan/Ensemble, El Kost as Orphan/Ensemble, Mabel Weismann as Orphan/Stu/Ensemble, Anja Arora as Orphan/Ensemble, Mari Peterson-Hilleque as Orphan/Ensemble, and Tic Trietler as Orphan/Sigfrid/Ensemble.

The Understudies for An American Tail the Musical (in alphabetical order) include: Jim Ahrens as Papa/Warren/Honest John/Ensemble Understudy, Ayla Rose Bornsztein as Student Cover, Samantha Buckley as Mama/Digit/Gussie Understudy, Morgen Chang as Henri Understudy, Adelyn Frost as Student Cover, Max Kile as Tony/German Landlord/Official/Police/Moe/Ensemble Understudy, Sam Mandell as Fievel Understudy/Student Cover, Ines Mojica as Quijin Understudy/Quijin Family Understudy, Junia Morrow as Student Cover, Alexcia Thompson* as Bridget Understudy, Mabel Weismann as Tanya Understudy, and Glenn E. Williams II as Cherisse Understudy.



In addition to Mr. Moses, Mr. Mahler, Mr. Schmuckler (who also serves as Orchestrator) , Ms. Grody, Ms. Spelman, and Ms. Magar, the Creative Team and Production Staff for An American Tail the Musical includes Jason Sherwood (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Stacey Palmer (Associate Costume Designer), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Lighting Designer), Shannon Clarke (Associate Lighting Designer), Katharine Horowitz (Sound Designer), Christopher Lutter-Gardella (Puppet Designer), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair and Makeup Designer), Talvin Wilks (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Dialect Coach), Victor Zupanc (Associate Music Supervisor/Conductor), Jason Hansen (Copyist), Emma Lai (Assistant Director), Emily Madigan (Assistant Choreographer), Ellie Simonett (Assistant Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Associate Sound Designer), Jenny Friend* (Stage Manager), Kathryn Sam Houkom* (Assistant Stage Manager / Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), Cortney Gilliam (Stage Management Fellow/PA), and Jiccarra N. Hollman (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.