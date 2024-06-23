Video: First Look at Disney's FINDING NEMO, JR at Stages Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stages Theatre Company (STC) is making a splash by becoming the first youth based professional theatre in Minnesota to produce Disney's Finding Nemo JR. Watch a video preview here!

Disney's Finding Nemo JR is a celebration of true friendship, bravery, and the love between father and child. Nemo and Marlin remind us to 'Just Keep Swimming' in this epic adventure through the ocean. This 60-minute musical adaptation features new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen). The treasured 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo comes to Stages Theatre Company's mainstage this summer!

Disney's Finding Nemo JR. is recommended for all ages and will be presented in the Mainstage Theatre at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in downtown Hopkins. This production is part of Stages Theatre Company's 40th Anniversary Season, "A Season to Celebrate".

"Disney's Finding Nemo JR is really special to me because it exemplifies that no matter what, there will always be kind people out there that can understand and relate to what you might be going through. I am so honored to be playing the role of Nemo because I have the opportunity to go on this exciting journey and portray how Nemo grows and changes along the way. Through Nemo, people can find courage in themselves to go on new adventures, make new friends, and when things get hard, NEVER give up. I hope this show brings you and your family laughter and joy and of course reminds you to just keep swimming!" -Layla Traufler (Nemo)

Performances of Disney's Finding Nemo JR run from June 21 - August 4, 2024. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Subject to fees. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343.

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage production, education programs, and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org

