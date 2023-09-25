Video: Actors Jason Behr And Sends Message To Cast Of World Premiere MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

Actors and Minnesota natives Rachel Keller and Jason Behr has sent her very best wishes to the cast of CTC's World Premiere 'Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress':

Rachel is best known for her roles as Sydney "Syd" Barrett in the FX television series Legion and as Simone Gerhardt in the second season of the FX black comedy crime drama anthology series Fargo. In 2019, Keller starred as Cassandra Pressman in the Netflix mystery drama series The Society. In 2022, she had a leading role in the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice.

Jason starred in the television series 'Roswell,' for which he was twice nominated for a Saturn Award, followed by roles in the films 'The Shipping News' and 'The Grudge.' He has made many guest appearances on television shows such as 'Step by Step,' 'The Profiler,' '7th Heaven,' B'uffy the Vampire Slayer,' and 'JAG,' and had recurring roles on 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Breakout Kings.' He recently recurred on 'Supergirl' as Zor-El.

See their messages below!

Children’s Theatre Company presents the highly-anticipated World Premiere play Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress, based on the acclaimed children’s book by Christine Baldacchino with illustrations by Isabelle Malenfant.

The stage adaptation of Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress is written by juliany taveras (Desarrollo at The Lark’s Playwrights' Week and Corkscrew Theater Festival; the anatomy of light, featured on the Kilroys' List and the 50 Playwrights Project List; SYZYGY, or the ceasing of the sun, featured in the 2021 Crossing Borders/Cruzando Fronteras Festival at Two River Theater; and YAELIS, a Page 73 Finalist).

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will be directed by Heidi Stillman, Artistic Director of Lookingglass Theater in Chicago (Cascabel; The Brothers Karamazov; Hard Times at Lookingglass Theatre Company; The Year I Didn’t Go to School at Chicago Children’s Theatre; and The Book Thief at Steppenwolf).

Morris likes lots of things: doing puzzles, painting pictures, pretending to be an astronaut, and wearing a tangerine dress from his school’s dress-up box because it “reminds him of tigers, the sun, and his mother’s hair.” But some of his classmates think boys can’t wear dresses because … well, because they’re boys. With his vivid imagination and space-animal friends, Morris travels the galaxy in search of an answer to the all-important question: “Do astronauts wear dresses?”

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress will play from October 10-November 19, 2023 at CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/morris or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.





