VIDEO: First Look at THE MUSIC MAN at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) brings its audiences Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN. a colorful, musical comedy that's all-American as apple pie and a beloved classic for every generation. THE MUSIC MAN opened to a week of previews on February 28 and celebrated its official opening on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Get a first look in the video below!

THE MUSIC MAN is about a charming con artist who gets off the train at River City intending to work one of his swindles. Although he can't read a single note of music, "Professor" Harold Hill razzle-dazzles the stern Iowans and fraudulently charms the money-out-of-the-mattresses of River City, supposedly to form a town band at their expense. He plans to collect the money for the instruments and uniforms and skip town. Hill is always one step ahead of the suspicious mayor and finds himself drawn to Marian, the pretty, yet self-assured town librarian. While his motives are dishonest, he ends up transforming the dull little town into a colorful, singing, dancing and hopeful community, and finds himself changed as well.

The production team includes Tamara Kangas Erickson (choreographer), Andy Kust (music director), Nayna Ramey (scenic design), Rich Hamson (costume design), Sue Ellen Berger (lighting design), Russ Haynes (sound design), Paul Bigot (wig/makeup design); Dan Foss (production stage manager), and John Trow (assistant stage manager).

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is the last professional regional theatre to be granted rights to produce the show prior to its major Broadway revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster opening in October. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of THE MUSIC MAN will run through September 5, 2020. It will be performed eight times weekly with evening performances Tuesdays through Sundays, and matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Dinner and show ticket prices: Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday evenings $78; Friday $93; Saturday evening $93; Wednesday matinees $68 and Saturday matinees $75; Sunday $88. Groups of 12 or more are eligible to receive special discounts. For reservations and information, call the CDT box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com





