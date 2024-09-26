VIDEO: First Look At THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE At Stages Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stages Theatre Company has announced the opening of 'The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,' based on Kate DiCamillo's book. See video of the production.

Based on the award-winning book by Kate DiCamillo, this is an adventure that will capture your heart. When Edward Tulane, a china rabbit with a strong personality, falls into the ocean, he embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery. While flying through swirling winds, fumbling along train tracks, and wrapped in the arms of children, Edward learns what it means to be truly loved and to love in return. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane is the second production of Stages Theatre Company's "Mystical Season of Adventure".

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane will be presented on the mainstage at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in downtown Hopkins. This play with live music is best suited for audience members ages 7 and older.

Meet the cast of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane: Ella Bloss (Traveler, Marlene, Lolly), Drew Chu-yang-heu (Traveler, Bryce), Eliana Garrick (Traveler, Marjory, Society Lady), Grant Hooyer (Traveler, Father, Laurence, Bull, Bryce's Father, Neal, Lucius), Airon Manson (Traveler, Amos, Jack), Asher Rilen (Edward), Leah Rimstad (Traveler, Abiline, Shopper), Lana Rowan (Traveler, Lucy, Doll), Chance Vang (Traveler, Martin), Charlene Hong White (Traveler, Pellegrina, Nellie, Old Lady, Old Doll).

Meet the artistic team of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director), Anna Crace (Director), Talia Edelheit (Assistant Director), Hailey Ballard (Stage Manager), Justin Anderson (Technical Director), Marc Berg (Props Designer), Sarah Brandner (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Gardner (Costume & Make Up Designer), Gretchen Katt (Sound Designer), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Tony Stoeri (Lighting Designer).

Performances of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane run from September 27 - October 27, 2024. Ticket pricing is as follows: Adult $18, Senior $16, Child $16. Subject to fees. Group ticket pricing for groups 10+ as follows: $8 per ticket for school day performances, $10.50 per ticket for public performances. Tickets can be purchased online at stagestheatre.org, over the phone at (952) 979 - 1111, or in person at the STC box office at 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins MN 55343 Tuesday-Saturday 12n - 5PM.

Accessible performances are as follows. For more information visit stagestheatre.org/tickets/#accessibility or call (952) 979 - 1111.

