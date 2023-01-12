Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF

Performances run February 18 â€“ March 12, 2023Â Â 

Jan. 12, 2023 Â 

Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF

Two local teenagers are starring in TRAYF, Six Points Theater's latest production, running February 18 - March 12, 2023.

Zalmy (Soren Thayne Miller) and Shmuel (Charlie Peterson) go into the secular community to engage non-observant Jews and do good deeds (mitzvahs) in their Mitzvah tank - "Mitzvahs on the Spot for People on the Go." Their friendship and mutual love of Judaism is tested when a curious outsider draws Zalmy into the forbidden secular pleasures of 1990s New York City, and Shmuel must do everything in his power to keep their dreams intact or risk losing his friend forever.

Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF

Welcome to Six Points Theater's presentation of TRAYF by Lindsay Joelle, directed by Jennie Ward, and starring Paul LaNave as Jonathan, Marci Lucht as Leah, Soren Thayne Miller as Zalmy and Charlie Peterson as Shmuel.

Paul LaNave (Jonathan) is excited to be returning to Six Points Theater after previously appearing in Significant Other. He has worked locally with Park Square Theatre, Dark & Stormy Productions, The Playwrights' Center, Gremlin Theatre, and many others, and was a principal cast member of the award-winning Twin Cities-based web series Theater People.

Marci Lucht (Leah) is making her debut at Six Points Theater. She's an actor, director and teaching artist, and has performed with Park Square Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre, Full Circle Theater, Theatre in the Round, Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, and Old Log Theatre among others. Marci's the Education Manager at Yellow Tree Theatre and a resident teaching artist with Guthrie Theater.

Soren Thayne Miller (Zalmy) returns to Six Points Theater. He was an understudy in Oh my God! and was on stage in The Chanukah Guest. Soren's been acting in professional theater for almost 10 years including the U.S. National Tour of Broadway's Matilda the Musical, productions at the Guthrie Theater, Children's Theatre Company, Theatre LattÃ© Da, Stages Theatre Company, SteppingStone Theatre, and Ashland Productions. He's a senior year at St. Paul Academy and Summit School.

Charlie Peterson (Shmuel) is making his Six Points Theater debut! Charlie is a junior at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and has performed in Little Shop of Horrors, Once, Small Mouth Sounds, The Seagull, Mosquitoes, and Ragtime while there.

Jennie Ward (Director) returns to Six Points Theater where she previously directed Chanukah in the Dark, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and What I Thought I Knew. She directed and assistant directed at Playwrights' Center, Guthrie Theater, Jungle Theater, and St. Croix Festival Theater. Jennie directed and taught in Chicago, New York City, and Boston and also taught at the University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA Acting Conservatory, Hamline University, and Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists.

Joining Jennie is Michael Hoover (Scenic Design), Morgan Rainford (Costume Design), Anita Kelling (Sound Design), Lindsay Joelle (Playwright) and Barbara Brooks (Producer) founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater.

Lindsay Joelle (Playwright) is he granddaughter of a survivor in Poland's Underground Resistance. She's drawn to stories of misfits, rebels, and the unassimilated. Plays include The Garbologists (Philadelphia Theatre Company, City Theatre, Northlight Theatre) an EST/Sloan Foundation commission; TRAYF (The Geffen Playhouse, Theater J, New Repertory Theatre); and The Messengers, an Audible Theatre Emerging Playwright Commission recorded by Audible.

Masks will be required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. They'll be optional on Thursdays and Saturdays. Socially distanced seating is available Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m., and Tuesday, February 21 at 1 p.m.



Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
What did our critic think of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theatre? You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System Photo
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System
'I Was A Stranger Too,' a new play by Cynthia L. Cooper and directed by Carolyn Levy, tells the stories of people who are seeking asylum and those who help them. The play will have four performances, Jan 26 -29, at The Neighborhood House (Wellstone Center) in St. Paul.
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER a Photo
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy Club
Kate Willett is a New York-based comedian who has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHENCOLBERT and has a stand-up special on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. She co-hosts the popular political podcast REPLY GUYS, the first female-hosted leftist political podcast. Some of her other TV credits include Comedy Central's CC STAND-UP FEATURING (her second appearance premiered in December 2021), Comedy Central's JIM JEFFERIES SHOW as a guest correspondent, and Viceland's FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING which was on Splitsider's list of '2016's Best Late Night Standup Sets.' She has appeared at Bumbershoot, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown, SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull and many other festivals. In addition to headlining around the nation, she has performed in England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada. Kate's audio memoir DIRTBAG ANTHROPOLOGY which she penned and voiced, was released by Audible Plus earlier this year and has been a successful title for the platform. Her writing has also been featured in ELLE magazine and Cosmo UK.
Interview: Kyle Weiler of JANUARY JAZZ WITH KYLE WEILER at Artistry Theater Photo
Interview: Kyle Weiler of JANUARY JAZZ WITH KYLE WEILER at Artistry Theater
Grounded in the joy of old Hollywood and Broadway Jazz, join us for this dance series for local professionals and potential aspiring professionals that explores fun footwork and dynamic choreography!

More Hot Stories For You


Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYFTwo Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF
January 12, 2023

Two local teenagers are starring inÂ TRAYF, Six Points Theater's latest production, running February 18 â€“ March 12, 2023.Â Â 
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum SystemNew Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System
January 10, 2023

'I Was A Stranger Too,' a new play by Cynthia L. Cooper and directed by Carolyn Levy, tells the stories of people who are seeking asylum and those who help them. The play will have four performances, Jan 26 -29, at The Neighborhood House (Wellstone Center) in St. Paul.
Generation Now Partnership Announces First Round Of CommissionsGeneration Now Partnership Announces First Round Of Commissions
January 9, 2023

As part of their landmark partnership, the five Generation Now theatres (Latino Theater Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Native Voices at the Autry, Penumbra, and Children's Theatre Company) have awarded their first round of commissions to four incredible projects.
Video: Watch the Trailer for THE LITTLE PRINCE at the Guthrie TheaterVideo: Watch the Trailer for THE LITTLE PRINCE at the Guthrie Theater
January 5, 2023

Watch the trailer for The Guthrie Theater's production of The Little Prince, adapted by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar and based on the book by Antoine de Saint-ExupÃ©ry.
Children's Theatre Company Presents CORDUROYChildren's Theatre Company Presents CORDUROY
January 5, 2023

Childrenâ€™s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the cast and creative team for the return engagement ofÂ Corduroy,Â following the 2018 World Premiere production.
share