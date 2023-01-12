Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF

Two local teenagers are starring in TRAYF, Six Points Theater's latest production, running February 18 - March 12, 2023.

Zalmy (Soren Thayne Miller) and Shmuel (Charlie Peterson) go into the secular community to engage non-observant Jews and do good deeds (mitzvahs) in their Mitzvah tank - "Mitzvahs on the Spot for People on the Go." Their friendship and mutual love of Judaism is tested when a curious outsider draws Zalmy into the forbidden secular pleasures of 1990s New York City, and Shmuel must do everything in his power to keep their dreams intact or risk losing his friend forever.

Welcome to Six Points Theater's presentation of TRAYF by Lindsay Joelle, directed by Jennie Ward, and starring Paul LaNave as Jonathan, Marci Lucht as Leah, Soren Thayne Miller as Zalmy and Charlie Peterson as Shmuel.

Paul LaNave (Jonathan) is excited to be returning to Six Points Theater after previously appearing in Significant Other. He has worked locally with Park Square Theatre, Dark & Stormy Productions, The Playwrights' Center, Gremlin Theatre, and many others, and was a principal cast member of the award-winning Twin Cities-based web series Theater People.

Marci Lucht (Leah) is making her debut at Six Points Theater. She's an actor, director and teaching artist, and has performed with Park Square Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre, Full Circle Theater, Theatre in the Round, Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, and Old Log Theatre among others. Marci's the Education Manager at Yellow Tree Theatre and a resident teaching artist with Guthrie Theater.

Soren Thayne Miller (Zalmy) returns to Six Points Theater. He was an understudy in Oh my God! and was on stage in The Chanukah Guest. Soren's been acting in professional theater for almost 10 years including the U.S. National Tour of Broadway's Matilda the Musical, productions at the Guthrie Theater, Children's Theatre Company, Theatre LattÃ© Da, Stages Theatre Company, SteppingStone Theatre, and Ashland Productions. He's a senior year at St. Paul Academy and Summit School.

Charlie Peterson (Shmuel) is making his Six Points Theater debut! Charlie is a junior at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and has performed in Little Shop of Horrors, Once, Small Mouth Sounds, The Seagull, Mosquitoes, and Ragtime while there.

Jennie Ward (Director) returns to Six Points Theater where she previously directed Chanukah in the Dark, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and What I Thought I Knew. She directed and assistant directed at Playwrights' Center, Guthrie Theater, Jungle Theater, and St. Croix Festival Theater. Jennie directed and taught in Chicago, New York City, and Boston and also taught at the University of Minnesota/Guthrie BFA Acting Conservatory, Hamline University, and Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists.

Joining Jennie is Michael Hoover (Scenic Design), Morgan Rainford (Costume Design), Anita Kelling (Sound Design), Lindsay Joelle (Playwright) and Barbara Brooks (Producer) founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater.

Lindsay Joelle (Playwright) is he granddaughter of a survivor in Poland's Underground Resistance. She's drawn to stories of misfits, rebels, and the unassimilated. Plays include The Garbologists (Philadelphia Theatre Company, City Theatre, Northlight Theatre) an EST/Sloan Foundation commission; TRAYF (The Geffen Playhouse, Theater J, New Repertory Theatre); and The Messengers, an Audible Theatre Emerging Playwright Commission recorded by Audible.

Masks will be required on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays. They'll be optional on Thursdays and Saturdays. Socially distanced seating is available Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m., and Tuesday, February 21 at 1 p.m.