True Crime Obsession Takes Over Horror Festival With GIRLS IN BINS

Oct. 12, 2023

The Rachel Teagle Effect will unearth "Girls in Bins" a new play inspired by true crime media, as part of the Twelfth annual Twin Cities Horror Festival.

This is playwright and producer Rachel Teagle's first local project since the pandemic, and the majority of the creative team are also parents and caregivers. "We wanted to cultivate a balanced and efficient rehearsal process that was respectful of our responsibilities outside the show," said Teagle. "This story is so deeply rooted in the experience of parenthood, I wanted to fill the room with artists who knew that experience, too." Performances of "Girls in Bins" run from October 19th, 2023 to October 29th, 2023 at the Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St NE UNIT 120, Minneapolis, MN 55413.

A high risk pregnancy and a cross country move have left Ruth even more anxious than usual. Trapped in her house with nothing to do but listen to true crime podcasts, Ruth is startled to discover a case that hits a bit too close to home. Will she be able to untangle herself from her own nightmares? This can't be good for the baby.

Written and Produced by Rachel Teagle. Directed by Jenny Moeller. Performed by Siri Hellerman, Suzanne Victoria Cross, and Ben Tallen with the Voices of Rita Boersma, Heather Meyer, and Elena Glass. Stage Manager and Gore Goblin: Shea Roberts Gyllen

Show Ratings (0-5) Strong Language 4, Blood 3, Suggested Age 16+

Content Warnings: Descriptions of violence, pregnancy content, depiction of fictional miscarriage

Genre(s): Theater, Podcast, Psychological, Gore, True-Crime Inspired

Performance Dates

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 - 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 22th, 2023 - 10:30 PM

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 - 6:00 PM

Saturday, October 28th , 2023 - 9:00 PM

Sunday, October 29th, 2023 - 1:30 PM

Tickets are priced at $15. To purchase tickets and see the full festival schedule, go to Click Here.

Rachel Teagle is a playwright, librettist, storyteller, and mother, who grew up in the Silicon Valley, moved around the country, and settled in Minnesota. She helped found the Atlanta Fringe Festival and the Twin Cities Playwright Cabal. She was awarded the Leah Ryan's Fund for Emerging Women Writers prize for her play The Ever and After. Her play The Impracticality of Modern-Day Mastodons had its world premiere with Theatre Lab in September, 2021. She currently resides in St. Paul with her family.

Jenny Moeller is a director, props and lighting designer, and writer working in the Twin Cities. Jenny currently serves on the board for Arts Nest, is the technical director of the Twin Cities Horror Festival, and is the former Artistic Director of Raw Sugar. She has worked as technical director, designer, and builder for many theaters, including Nimbus, the Southern Theater, Theatre Pro Rata, Theatre Unbound, the Minnesota Opera, and Six Points Theater.




Recommended For You