Tickets For RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD TOUR at the State Theatre Go On Sale This Week

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the world's largest drag show on earth will make its way to Minneapolis in RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World 2023 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.). In a new sci-fi adventure set in a dystopian future, the drag superstars of "RuPaul's Drag Race" must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they have known.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

With shows in more than 100 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Asia, Europe and Mexico, "Werq The World is the official "RuPaul's Drag Race" tour for a reason," says Jon Norris of Voss Events. "It's the biggest and most spectacular drag show in the world. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are unlike anything drag fans have ever seen before." The official tour launches June 17 in Atlantic.

"We've really elevated the show this year with a cohesive story line that weaves live theater into a large-scale concert style performance," Brandon Voss, the show's producer, explains. "Werq The World is a multimillion-dollar production, specially designed for large venues and arenas. It rivals concerts by the largest pop stars in the world."

The North American cast will feature Asia O'Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja, Naomi Small, Plastique Tiara and two finalists from Season 15 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The Australia and Asia cast will be Aquaria, Jaida Essence Hall, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Plastique Tiara, Rosé and Yvie Oddly. The Europe and Mexico cast will be Angeria, Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse and Rosé. Cast subject to change.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.