Three Weeks Left To Vote For the BWW Minneapolis Awards!

Voting continues for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2018.

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Minneapolis:

Best Actor in a Musical

Quinn Forrest Masterson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Black Dirt Theatre 12%

Raye Birk - WEST SIDE STORY - Guthrie Theater 10%

Michael Gruber - THE MUSIC MAN - Artistry 8%

Best Actor in a Play

Howard Held - AWAKE AND SING - Artistry 8%

Ben Cherry - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 7%

Zach Fine - FRANKENSTEIN PLAYING WITH FIRE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Best Actress in a Musical

Dorian Brooke - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artistry 24%

Ana Isabelle - WEST SIDE STORY - Guthrie Theater 22%

Allyson Tolbert - BEEHIVE - Old Log Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Miriam Schwartz - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 9%

Erin Roberts - MY 4 BODIES - Nightfox Productions 6%

Sally Wingert - UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL - Theater Latte Da 5%

Best Choreographer

Talya Dozois - BEEHIVE - Old Log Theatre 16%

Tamara Kangas - NEWSIES - Chanhassen Dinner Theaters 14%

Yehuda Hyman - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 11%

Best Community Theater Company

Lakeshore Players 18%

Theatre in the Round 17%

Black Dirt Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design

Sara Lawrence - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Black Dirt Theatre 14%

Jennifer Schultz - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Morris Park Players 11%

Suzanna Schneider - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Eagan Community Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Musical

Angela Timberman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artistry 16%

Wade Fields - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Morris Park Players 10%

Sara Pillatzki-Warzeha - HIGH FIDELITY - Minneapolis Musical Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Play

Wendy Goldberg - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 14%

Benjamin McGovern - NOISES OFF - Artistry 8%

Rob Melrose - FRANKENSTEIN PLAYING WITH FIRE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artistry 16%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Morris Park Players 7%

BEEHIVE - Old Log Theatre 7%

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 12%

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Lakeshore Players 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lyric Arts 7%

Best Lighting Design

Josh Epstein - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 12%

Ed McCarthy - MAMMA MIA! - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 11%

Grant E. Merges - ONCE - Theater Latte Da 8%

Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artistry 18%

WEST SIDE STORY - Guthrie Theater 17%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Black Dirt Theatre 8%

Best Musical Direction

Elizabeth Damico - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Black Dirt Theatre 12%

Jason Hansen - ONCE - Theater Latte Da 12%

Amanda Weis McGivern - HIGH FIDELITY - Minneapolis Musical Theatre 12%

Best Original/New Work

FIVE POINTS - Theater Latte Da 17%

MOBY DICK - Theatre Coup d'Etat 10%

NATASHA AND THE COAT - Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company 10%

Best Play

INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 15%

Guess Who's Coming TO DINNER - Guthrie Theater 10%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lyric Arts 7%

Best Professional Theater Company

Guthrie Theater 25%

Artistry 13%

Theater Latte Da 10%

Best Set Design

Arnulfo Maldonado - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 16%

Michael Locher - FRANKENSTEIN PLAYING WITH FIRE - Guthrie Theater 12%

Erik Paulson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Old Log Theatre 11%

Best Sound Design

Andy Horka - MAMMA MIA! - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Matt Bombich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artistry 18%

Kate Marvin - INDECENT - Guthrie Theater 12%

