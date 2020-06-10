Theatres in Minneapolis Will Present A BREATH FOR GEORGE

New Dawn Theatre is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with six Twin Cities' theaters - Penumbra, Pillsbury House, Mixed Blood, Yellow Tree, Gremlin, Plymouth Congregational Church - to present for free outdoor screenings of A Breath for George; a collection of songs, interviews, and poems created to honor the life of George Floyd. Artists featured include: James T. Alfred, Aimee Bryant, Wanda Christine, Perri Gaffney, Peter Macon, Thomasina Petrus, T. Mychael Rambo, Frank Sentwali, Regina Marie Williams and Jevetta Steel. Interviews with Sarah Bellamy, Harvey Blanks, Melvin Carter Jr., James Craven, Talvin Wilks and Professor John Wright are also included in the collection. All screenings are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for local charities.

A Breath for George was created by New Dawn Theatre and Minnesota artists as a platform to: honor Mr. Floyd's life; speak to this moment and moments past openly and honestly; and to share avenues which promote hope and positive changes for the future. A Breath for George gives voices to the ways Black citizens & residents historically have been negatively affected emotionally, physically and financially by systemic racism and nationwide police violence

There is value in people knowing that they are not alone in the way that they are feeling right now. There is also value in speaking truth to people who have never heard our stories or ever been in position to hear our stories, says New Dawn Artistic Director Austene Van.

A BREATH FOR GEORGE PUBLIC SHOWINGS

Sunday, June 14 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

PILLSBURY HOUSE AND THEATER

3501 Chicago Avenue , Minneapolis, MN 55407

Monday, June 15 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

MIXED BLOOD THEATRE

1501 S 4th Street , Minneapolis, MN 55454

Tuesday, June 16 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

PENUMBRA THEATRE

270 N Kent St., St. Paul, MN 55102

Wednesday, June 17 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

GREMLIN THEATRE

Annex Building, 550 Vandalia St. #177, St. Paul, MN 55114

Thursday, June 18 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

PLYMOUTH CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

1900 Nicollet Ave S. Minneapolis, MN 55403

Friday, June 19 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

PENUMBRA THEATRE

270 N Kent Street, St. Paul, MN 55102

Saturday, June 20 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

PILLSBURY HOUSE AND THEATER

3501 Chicago Avenue , Minneapolis, MN 55407

Sunday, June 21 @ 7:30PM & 8:30PM

YELLOW TREE THEATRE

320 5th Ave SE Osseo, MN 55369

Tickets are free. If you would like to put your heart into action but are unsure of where to begin, please consider volunteering or donating to any of the listed organization committed to rebuilding our communities and eradicating systemic racism.

