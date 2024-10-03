Theater Latte Da Extends SCOTLAND, PA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Latté Da has announced that its critically acclaimed regional premiere of SCOTLAND, PA has been extended by popular demand and will now run through October 27, 2024. Tickets remain available for select performances in the originally scheduled run, plus six newly added performances through October 27, 2024. The show, with book by Michael Mitnick, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, based on the cult film by Billy Morrissette and Shakespeare’s Macbeth, is playing at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. SCOTLAND, PA kicks off Theater Latté Da’s 5-show 2024/2025 Season and will be followed by Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA, which is also on sale now.

Additional dates to be added to the original run of SCOTLAND, PA are Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 PM, Friday, October 25 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 27 at 2:00 PM. Single tickets are now available to the general public for all additional dates for the run of SCOTLAND, PA.

First presented to Twin Cities audiences as part of the 2022 NEXT Festival of New Musicals, the production will be directed by esteemed Broadway director Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill; Tony nominee, A Class Act) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway), with choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress and The Who’s Tommy on Broadway) and Travis Waldschmidt (Matilda The Musical and Hello, Dolly! on Broadway), and music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill on Broadway).

Stifled by the limitations of their lives in ’70s small-town Pennsylvania, Mac and Pat are burger joint employees with ambition. As their hunger for power grows–and the body count rises–the couple cooks up a plan to supersize their serving of the American Dream. Under the direction of Broadway legend Lonny Price, Gwon’s tasty rock score and Mitnick’s sizzling script are the perfect recipe for a bloody good time.

SCOTLAND, PA will now run through October 27, 2024 at the Ritz Theater. Single tickets start at $39. Group, student and other discounts are available. Subscription packages are available starting at $32 a ticket and also offer a range of subscriber-exclusive perks. Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12:00-5:00 PM. Post-show discussions and ASL/AD and Open Caption performances are available on select dates.

Other highlights of the music theater company’s 2024-2025 season include Artistic Director Justin Lucero’s local directing debut in an inventive new holiday production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA; writer-performer Milo Cramer’s critically acclaimed SCHOOL PICTURES; the first Twin Cities production of the Tony Award-winning FUN HOME; and the Stephen Sondheim epic PASSION.

Theater Latté Da’s 2024-2025 season is made possible in part by Ameriprise Financial, Elizabeth C. Quinlan Foundation, McKnight Foundation, The Nara Fund, National Alliance for Musical Theatre, National Endowment for the Arts, RBC, Prospect Creek Foundation, The Ruth Easton Fund of the Edelstein Family Foundation, The Scrooby Foundation, The Shubert Foundation; the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grants, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund; and numerous generous individual contributors.

