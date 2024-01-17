Theater Latté Da Unveils Creative Team For THE COLOR PURPLE

Theater Latté Da has revealed its single-ticket on-sale and the initial casting and creative team for THE COLOR PURPLE, visioned from the Alice Walker novel and the original film, running March 20, 2024 through May 5, 2024 at the Ritz Theater (345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis). Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, THE COLOR PURPLE is a stirring family chronicle following the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope, to discover her own unique voice and place in the world.

The cast of THE COLOR PURPLE features Ronnie Allen, Carnetha Anthony, Zola Dee, Lynnea Doublette, Lamar Jefferson, Dwight Xaveir Leslie, Heather McElrath, Nubia Monks, David L. Murray, Dennis Spears, Angela Stewart and Angela Wildflower. Complete casting will be announced soon.

The creative team and production staff includes Daniel J. Bryant (Director), Heather Beal (Choreographer), Sanford Moore (Music Director), Eli Sherlock (Scenic Designer), Jarrod Barnes (Costume Designer), Jason Hansen (Music Supervisor), Jason Lynch (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Hair & Makeup Designer), C Andrew Mayer (Sound Designer), Alli St. John (Intimacy Coach), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager), and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Theater Latté Da is proud to present THE COLOR PURPLE in a co-production with Rochester, NY-based Geva Theatre Center. The production, including the cast, will transfer to Geva following its Twin Cities run, playing in Rochester from May 28 to June 23, 2024. Founded in 1972, Geva serves up to 160,000 patrons annually, including more than 16,000 students. Geva draws upon the talents of the country's top actors, directors, designers and writers who are shaping the American theater landscape.

"One of my most lasting literary memories is of reading Alice Walker's masterpiece novel in high school,” notes Artistic Director Justin Lucero, “and one of my most lasting movie memories is of Steven Spielberg's masterpiece film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Now I am proud that we get to present a masterpiece musical of this inspiring story on our stage for fellow fans and new generations alike. And if someone feels like having watched the starry, spectacular new movie musical was ‘enough,' we promise you that watching this version performed live and up close will be an eye-opening, heart-rending, rousing experience."

Director Daniel J. Bryant leads a cast and creative team that is both Twin CIties and nationally based.. “Our telling of THE COLOR PURPLE The Musical will be completely and uniquely special because it will be intuitively created from ‘scratch.'” says Bryant.. “[Our production will be] led by spirit, love and joy to tell this classic story of resilience - of finding strength in one's self in order to soar in the truth of love.”

Bryant joins Theater Latté Da as the fourth guest director of its 26th season. Some of Bryant's most recent directing credits include the ripple, the wave that carried me home (Portland Center Stage and Artists Repertory Theatre), the world premiere production of ABCD at Barrington Stage Company, What To Send Up When It Goes Down (Congo Square Theatre), How to Catch Creation (Geva Theatre), and Feeding Beatrice (St. Louis Rep). Previously serving as associate producer/director of community programs at Baltimore Center Stage under the leadership of artistic directors Kwame Kwei-Armah and Hana Sharif, Daniel designed BCS's Mobile Unit program, producing and directing Antigone, Twelfth Night, and Endgame, as well as directing A Wonder In My Soul for the main stage.

Joining Bryant on the creative team for THE COLOR PURPLE are choreographer Heather Beal, and acclaimed Twin Cities music director Sanford Moore, who most recently provided musical direction for the hit, Hello, Dolly! during Theater Latté Da's 25th season.

Heather Beal is a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago with a B.A. in dance. She was a principal dancer with the Katherine Dunham Museum Children's Workshop Performance Company from the age of six into young adulthood. She performed with the company around the United States and France. She has also performed in Black Nativity, Raisin, Tell Me Somethin' Good, Dreamgirls, and Guys and Dolls at The Black Rep and several productions at the St. Louis MUNY.

Sanford Moore is a composer, pianist, arranger and producer. He is perhaps most noted as the founder, director and arranger for the award-winning vocal jazz ensemble Moore by Four. He has traveled extensively with his ensemble doing concerts and workshops in the US, Europe and Japan, and has shared the stage with such notable jazz artists as Bobby McFerrin, Harry Connick, Jr., the late Joe Williams, Sarah Vaughn, Dizzy Gillespie and Carmen McRae.

THE COLOR PURPLE will run from March 20, 2024 through May 5, 2024 at the Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis. Opening Night is Saturday, March 23, 2024. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Click Here. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates.

Theater Latté Da will present an installment of its popular Pin Spot Series focused on THE COLOR PURPLE on Monday, April 8 at 7:30 PM, hosted and curated by local performer and producer Max Wojtanowicz. Part TED Talk, part cabaret, Pin Spot shines a light on the “story behind the story.” Each hour-long Pin Spot explores the origins, historical context, musical references, theatrical tidbits, and lasting legacy of the musical onstage, peppered with performances by local performers and conversations with experts. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at Click Here.

Celebrating its 26th year in the 2023-2024 season, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections among story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. Click Here