Theater Latté Da Presents WE SHALL SOMEDAY

Performances run April 19, 2023 through May 14, 2023

Mar. 29, 2023  
Theater Latté Da has announced that tickets are on sale and rehearsals are now in progress for WE SHALL SOMEDAY, the WORLD PREMIERE and intimate new musical by Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen, running April 19, 2023 through May 14, 2023 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. Artistic Associate Kelli Foster Warder, director and choreographer of last season's acclaimed regional premiere of Jelly's Last Jam and this season's Hello, Dolly!, returns to lead the production.

"But folks don't like change. Peaceful or not. They want things to stay the same. They want folks like me to stay right where we've always been. And they'll do anything to keep us there. Anything to stop change from happening. Even things they never dreamed of doing." - Julius, WE SHALL SOMEDAY

The roots of resistance and resilience run deep in three generations of a Black family grappling with inequality, violence and oppression. This intimate new musical, performed by four actors in tour de force performances, asks us to contemplate the cycle of racism in America and how we might commit to creating real change.

A multi-media stage experience, WE SHALL SOMEDAY is set against the backdrop of everyday Black America and historical events that echo the conversations surrounding civil rights today. From Freedom Riders to Rodney King, this story explores the family ties that hold us together in uncertain times, the opportunities and pitfalls of living under oppressive systems, and the decisions we make when given the choice to stand in solidarity with our loved ones - and ourselves.

WE SHALL SOMEDAY will run April 19 through May 14, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Saturday, April 22. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request.

The cast of WE SHALL SOMEDAY includes Ronnie Allen, Erin Farsté, Roland Hawkins II, and Bradley Johnson.

The creative team includes Deborah Abramson (Music Supervisor), Sarah Bahr (Scenic Designer), Kyia Britts (Lighting Designer), Amber Brown (Costume Designer), Alice Endo (Scenic Design Assistant), Kelli Foster Warder (Director), Emily Grishman (Music Copyist), Mandy Hackett (Dramaturg), Kathy Maxwell (Projections Designer), C Andrew Mayer (Sound Designer), Denise Prosek (Musical Director), Harrison David Rivers (Playwright & Lyrics), Ted Shen (Composer & Additional Lyrics), Michael Starobin (Orchestrations).

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. With an longstanding commitment to new work, Theater Latté Da is home to the NEXT new musical development program and has presented 15 world premieres, among them Twelve Angry Men, All is Calm and Five Points.




12×12 is a place-based project. We begin by acknowledging that we live and gather on the unceded land of the Dakota People.
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Hennepin Theatre Trust have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance Tuesday, April 4 in Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis). 
On Thursday, May 11, the Guthrie Theater will host the Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala, an evening of music and merriment celebrating the theater’s legacy of artistic excellence.

March 24, 2023

March 23, 2023

March 23, 2023

March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023

