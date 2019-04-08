The Design Process Comes Alive With The Most Magnificent Thing At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company (STC) is excited to continue its 2018/2019 Most Magnificent Season with The Most Magnificent Thing, based on Ashley Spire's bestselling book published by Kids Can Press. The STEM-inspired production follows a creative little girl, Maggie, who is determined to make the most magnificent thing for her canine best friend but discovers that the invention process is anything but easy. With colorful characters, beautiful music, and a lovable dog, this world-premiere musical adaptation about learning through perseverance and hard work jumps off the page and onto our mainstage on April 12 through May 12, 2019.

The production will run approximately 60 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors, ages 60+ and children.

The Most Magnificent Thing is based on the book written and illustrated by Ashley Spires, script by Cristina Pippa, music and lyrics by Michael Gruber, and directed by Melanie Salmon- Peterson. "What I love about The Most Magnificent Thing is Maggie's emotional journey," said Salmon-Peterson. "She starts with curious enthusiasm, travels through frustration and failure and finally, through encouragement and resilience, arrives at success." The story reinforces that it's okay to make mistakes as we create, tinker and achieve. "I hope that our audiences can come away with the enthusiasm to try new things and the resilience to persist through failure."

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit stagestheatre.org





