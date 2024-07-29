The Arts Partnership Presents ORDWAY INSIDE OUT: Minnesota Opera's Albert Herring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This weekend, the four Arts Partnership organizations – Minnesota Opera, Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO), and Schubert Club – will continue to present Ordway Inside Out, an initiative that utilizes digital technology to dramatically increase access to artistic programming in Saint Paul by screening free performances on a giant 23' x 13' video wall in Rice Park. Audiences are invited to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy food from local food trucks while watching this free screening!

Ordway Inside Out is co-created and shared with the community in coordination with both the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance and Saint Paul Parks Conservancy.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, audiences can experience a free screened presentation of MN Opera's production of Albert Herring. Albert Herring tells the story of a boy who learns to break free of the societal expectations of small-town England. Featuring performances by tenor David Portillo and soprano Ellie Dehn. The screening will begin at 7 p.m.

In the case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday, Aug. 4.

ABOUT THE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

The Arts Partnership is a 501(c) (3) organization composed of the four highly acclaimed organizations that perform regularly at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts – Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club. The Partnership's mission is to strengthen its organizations in service to the community through growing collaboration and stewardship of its shared assets. The Partnership was established in 2006 with considerable input from community leaders to help ensure that the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota Opera and Schubert Club could effectively and harmoniously share the venue. Together the group collaborated on an $83.8 million capital campaign to build the state-of-the-art, 1,100-seat Concert Hall on the Ordway's campus. Equally important, the campaign established an endowment to provide rent relief for each organization. This endowment has been vital in allowing the Partnership organizations to effectively share the venue and fulfill their missions to the community. The Partnership continues to work together to maintain the Ordway venue, to expand access for other community arts organizations to perform in the Concert Hall, and to engage in collaborative artistic programming. artspartnership.org

