Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

TRIPLE ESPRESSO Is Coming To The Plymouth Playhouse This Summer!

This will be the first time that the show has been performed live since 2020.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup Photo 2 Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDE Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!
Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performin Photo 4 Children's Theatre Company To Hold Virtual And In-Person Auditions For 2024-2025 Performing Apprenticeships

TRIPLE ESPRESSO Is Coming To The Plymouth Playhouse This Summer!
TRIPLE ESPRESSO Is Coming To The Plymouth Playhouse This Summer!

Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy is coming to The Plymouth Playhouse! This will be the first time that the show has been performed live since 2020.

Join Bobby Bean, Buzz Maxwell, and Hugh Butternut this summer to see Minnesota's longest running comedy performed for audiences of all ages! Triple Espresso will play at The Plymouth Playhouse Theatre (former home of Church Basement Ladies) with performances beginning Friday, July 12th, 2024. This limited 5-week engagement will only play through Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now, with pricing starting at $32.

Triple Espresso tells the story of three guys whose bid for showbiz fame and fortune ended in 4-minutes of magnificent failure on national television. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean tell their rags-to-rags story earnestly, with hysterical results. Butternut is a musician, a vulnerable soul with a lounge lizard smile; Maxwell is an uncertain magician with an attitude; and Bean is an irrepressible, all-over-the-map entertainer with big dreams. The laughter is infectious and the comedy appeals to everyone from first graders to college students to baby boomers.

Triple Espresso has performed to over 2 million people. The Minneapolis engagements included one period where it performed year-round for 13 successive years at The Music Box Theatre, playing in San Diego for 11 years, and establishing itself as "The Longest Running Play in Iowa History." The play has had significant residences in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and five other countries (Canada, England, Ireland, Belgium and Germany). Other Major Cities include London, Dublin, Berlin, Los Angeles, Albany, Denver, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Join us for the show London Theatre News calls "the funniest thing on six legs". The Los Angeles Times says it is "a Triple Jolt of inspired craziness", The San Diego Union Tribune says "A Gem! A Prize! A Knockout!", and Michael Frayn writes "Brilliant! Irresistible dazzling comedy!"

Triple Espresso is produced by A Highly Caffeinated Production Company, Katy Sherman, Thomas Branham, Zachary Hedner, Eric Riner and consulting producer Dennis Babcock.

Additional news about Triple Espresso will be announced in the coming months.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Faith Winship of SHE LOVES ME at Lakeshore Players Photo
Interview: Faith Winship of SHE LOVES ME at Lakeshore Players

2
Review: DISNEYS ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

What did our critic think of DISNEY’S ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis? Step into a magical realm with Disney’s 'Aladdin,' the sensational Broadway musical produced by the mastermind behind 'The Lion King.' This timeless narrative unfolds with a delightful blend of beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle, offering audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience.

3
BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards December 5th Standings; NEXT TO NORMAL Leads B Photo
BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards December 5th Standings; NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Interview: SENZEL AHMADY of ALADDIN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Gift of the Magi in Minneapolis / St. Paul Gift of the Magi
Lowry Lab Theater (12/15-12/17)Tracker
Come From Away in Minneapolis / St. Paul Come From Away
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-6/16)
Lobby Hero in Minneapolis / St. Paul Lobby Hero
Theatre B (2/23-3/10)
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography in Minneapolis / St. Paul 10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
Northrop (4/12-4/13)
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Minneapolis / St. Paul An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
State Theatre (5/01-5/01)
Nutcracker in Wonderland in Minneapolis / St. Paul Nutcracker in Wonderland
The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts (12/08-12/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
Decked! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Decked!
Theatre B (11/24-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You