Stages Theatre Teams Up With ICA Foodshelf For STONE SOUP

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Stages Theatre Company will present STONE SOUP, directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson. This original musical adaptation is an encore "Out of the Box" experience originally produced live on stage in 2017, STONE SOUP is based on the classic folktale with script written by Jeannine Coulombe, music composed by Michael Gruber and lyrics written by Jeannine Coulombe and Michael Gruber.

STONE SOUP is an Out of the Box experience that will be available for families to watch and enjoy from FEBRUARY 12TH through APRIL 15TH, 2021. It's a self-paced viewing adventure that includes:

· Exclusive limited time access to a VIDEO FEATURE PERFORMANCE. (Archival footage of STONE SOUP)

· ONE BOOK: Stone Soup

· KIT OF SUPPLIES for up to TWO (2) two children to explore the themes from Stone Soup via art.

· RECIPE IDEAS and FAMILY ACTIVITY SUGGESTIONS connected to the themes from Stone Soup

· PLUS: A LIVE VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON-OUTDOOR THEATRE CLASS taught by STC Teaching Artists, featuring a new story and the lessons explored in Stone Soup.

Patrons can purchase their 7-day viewing window which culminates in a LIVE Virtual Class with by STC Teaching Artists, featuring a new story and the lessons explored in STONE SOUP. (Reliable internet access required). The video presentation of STONE SOUP lasts just under an hour, can be viewed as many times as you like within a 7-day viewing window and is recommended for ages 4 and Up. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for purchasing options, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. The cost is $50* per experience, $10 per additional set(s) of arts and crafts. * Includes $5 ticket handling fee. Teachers & educators interested in a virtual field trip with curriculum based on STONE SOUP should visit: www.stagestheatre.org/classroom

ABOUT THE VIDEO PERFORMANCE

Stages Theatre Company brings this story to life in a very unique way. STONE SOUP is a charming story reminding us all that community is built one ingredient at time, and sometimes it takes a stranger to remind us what friendship is all about. As the outsiders start to make soup out of stones, each of the locals discovers they have something special to contribute to the ever-growing communal meal. In the original 2017 production shown in the video feature, as the table grows, the characters collect food donations from the audience. This table continues to grow today as Stages Theatre Company hosts a food drive during this encore experience in a time that is more urgent than ever, as more of our friends and neighbors continue to be affected by economic hardship during COVID 19.

UNIQUE TO THIS EXPERIENCE

Stages Theatre Company is hosting a Food Drive from February 12th - April 15th, 2021 benefiting those in need through the wonderful people of the ICA Food Shelf. Each month, the ICA Food Shelf helps more than 800 households through food services, employment assistance, and homelessness prevention. Serving Hopkins, Minnetonka, Excelsior, Shorewood, Deephaven, Greenwood, and Woodland since 1971.

Teach your children the importance of giving to the food shelf and helping others.

STONE SOUP teaches us: "All it takes to build a feast IS A LITTLE BIT OF KINDNESS IN YOUR HEART,

GIVE A LITTLE, AND DO YOUR PART"

DONATE IN PERSON: Donations can be dropped off at Stages between FEB 12-APR 15, 2021 during regular box office hours: Tue-Fri 12n-4pm.

DONATE ONLINE: Visit the ICA Food Shelf online donation form, make a donation using code STAGES and help others in need. The ICA can stretch your dollars by up to 10x. It's a great use of an allowance or chore reward.

ICA's CURRENT NEED:

· Canned Tomatoes (Diced, Stewed, etc)

· K-cups

· Apple Sauce

· Paper Towels

· Toilet Paper

· Tea and Coffee

· Wet Pet Food (Dog and Cat)

Please note, ICA cannot accept any home-canned or home-baked items.

Lyrics from ALL IT TAKES TO BUILD A FEAST from Stone Soup

ALL IT TAKES TO BUILD A FEAST

IS A LITTLE BIT OF KINDNESS IN YOUR HEART

GIVE A LITTLE AND DO YOUR PART

ALL IT TAKES TO BUILD A FEAST

IS A LITTLE BIT OF GENEROSITY

SOME FROM YOU AND SOME FROM ME

ALL IT TAKES TO BUILD A FEAST

IS A LITTLE BIT OF CARING FROM THE HEART

IT'S NOT VERY HARD TO BUILD A FEAST

ONCE YOU MAKE A START

ALL IT TAKES TO BUILD A FEAST

IS A LITTLE BIT OF SHARING WHO YOU ARE

A TINY SUM FROM ALL CAN REALLY GO QUITE FAR

Music by Michael Gruber and Lyrics by Jeannine Coulombe

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

STONE SOUP is a world premiere musical, originally produced by Stages Theatre Company in 2017, that teaches audiences that when there isn't enough room at the table, it's time to build a bigger table. A little bit from everyone makes for a whole lot for all.

The complete, all local cast of STONE SOUP is as follows: Akinbemi Hernádez Abreu (Novus), Celia Birgy (Pinter), Taylor Breimhorst (Lector), Eli Cambridge (Nati), Lucy Daniels (Layers), Lynnea Doublette (Prind), Hailey Felt (Apuri), Clea Gaïtas Sur (Torun), Reginald D. Haney (Antigo), Katie Johnson (Wheels), Avital Keeley (Joker), Sayer Keeley (Decks), Hannah Paulsen (Chapeau), Bruce Rowan (Jidu), Lucas Schutz (Axel), Giada Strom (Jovana), and Tiahna Wolfe-Shields (Trucks).

The STONE SOUP creative team includes: Artistic Director - Sandy Boren-Barrett, Director - Melanie Salmon -Peterson, Choreographer - Dorian Brooke, Music Director - Sarah Hohenstein Burk, Lighting Designer - Mike Kittel, Sound Designer - Alan Pagel, Set Designer - Tiffany Fier, Costume & Make-Up Designer - Samantha Fromm Haddow, Props Designer - Laura Wilhelm, Technical Director - Gretchen Katt, Stage Manager - Amanda Gehrke.

STONE SOUP: Out of the Box is available in 7 day viewing windows between February 12th and April 15th and is for all ages. Viewing windows and kits are on sale now. Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific viewing windows and kit information, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 per household.