Stages Theatre Presents A Unique, Out of the Box Visit From Santa This Year

TWAS THE NIGHT: OUT OF THE BOX runs Nov 20-JAN 1.

Stages Theatre Company has your family's ticket to fun this holiday season with TWAS THE NIGHT: OUT OF THE BOX. Inspired by the poem A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore, this original world premiere Out of the Box experience is directed by STC Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"We understand that the holidays will look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean they can't include some amazing shared experiences", said Boren-Barrett. "This is not just a 'hit play and watch' theatrical event! TWAS THE NIGHT: OUT OF THE BOX provides pre and post show activities via a special "Stage Managers Kit" for parents & guardians to help us create some in home "magic". It's the perfect memory-maker for this unique time, that's sure to create life-long memories"

VIDEO TEASER:

Stages Theatre Company's TWAS THE NIGHT: OUT OF THE BOX experience invites everyone to gather your pod or bubble together this holiday season for a cup of hot cocoa and a journey into the magic of the holiday season. Stages will provide the entertainment (and the hot cocoa!). This original adaptation of Twas the Night Before Christmas is designed as an interactive cinematic radio broadcast to be watched and enjoyed by the whole family and promises to bring the joy and warmth of the holidays into your home, creating memories to be cherished for years to come.

IT'S A SELF-PACED HOLIDAY VIEWING ADVENTURE!

Simply select the 2-week range you'd like to enjoy your OUT OF THE BOX experience.

WHAT'S INCLUDED in the TWAS THE NIGHT : Out of the Box Experience

· Exclusive limited time access to a video feature performance.

· Props to interact with the show & crafts inspired by Twas the Night for up to two (2) children

· A letter writing kit to get all those holiday wishes to the north pole

· One book: Twas the Night

· Snacks & treats to enjoy while viewing the show

· Surprise games, activities, and more to delight kids of all ages

· Plus: a live story time via zoom with SANTA directly from the north pole! (reliable internet access required.)

To purchase visit: https://www.stagestheatre.org/twas-the-night/ or call 952-979-1111. The experience costs $85 per household for up to 2 children and includes a video feature presentation, props, crafts, and family passes to the special Zoom Story Time with Santa. Patrons simply select a 2-week window to enjoy their OUT OF THE BOX experience and select which Story Time Zoom with Santa works best for them.

TWAS THE NIGHT: OUT OF THE BOX publicity images, videos and cast headshots are available for download here: http://bit.ly/2021-Twas

CAST

Erika Dierke (Commercial Actor)

Jenna Dierke (Commercial Actor)

Edric Duffy (Commercial Actor)

Athan Fischer (Commercial Actor)

Riley Gamades (1940s Family)

Zoe Hollander (Daphne),

Amy Horn (Lucy)

Grant Hudson (1940s Family)

Emily Huggett (1940s Family)

Sayer Keeley (Silas)

Indra Khariwala (1940s Family)

Laura Mahler (1940s Mom)

Matt Ouren (1940s Dad)

Gideon Pressley (Elf)

Evelyn Ring (Elf)

Sarah Ring (Elf)

Eliana Romero (Elf)

Bruce Rowan (Santa)

Savannah Switzer (Commercial Actor)

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM

DIRECTOR & ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - Sandy Boren-Barrett

PLAYWRIGHT - Jennifer Kirkeby

MUSIC - Shirley Mier & James Lekatz

MUSIC DIRECTOR - Sarah Hohenstein Burk

SET & PROP DESIGN - Jim Hibbeller

COSTUMES & STAGE MANAGER - Melanie Salmon-Peterson

DRAMATURG - Jeannine Coulombe

CREATIVE SCRIPT CONSULTANT - Bruce Rowan

FILMING - Fischeye Films

EDITING - Jim Hibbeler

MUSIC MIX & EDITING - Matt Ouren

CARPENTER - Alan Pagel

ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER - Emily Sullivan

PRODUCTION SUPPORT - Yvonne Ring, Kenji Shoemaker

