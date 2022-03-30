Stages Theatre Company to Present World Premiere Musical Adaptation Of WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?. From page to stage, this world-premiere musical, based on the book written by Kobi Yamada and illustrated by Mae Besom, comes to life this spring.

Follow the journey of Kai, a young child trying to figure out just that; "What DO you do with an idea?" At first, it seems the best thing to do is ignore it. But when it won't be ignored, they nurture it. And then, despite doubt and fear, this idea grows and grows, until one day the answer becomes abundantly clear.

The musical adaptation was commissioned by Stages in February 2020 with an original production slot of Spring 2021. The adaptation continued development throughout the pandemic even as the production timeline was continuously pushed back. After many Zoom meetings and virtual listen-throughs, a youth cast was finally able to get into a room for the development of the final rehearsal draft. Directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson, the production is recommended for all ages and tickets begin at $14. Performances run April 8-May 8, 2022.

Stages Theatre Company is one of the only Theatre for Young Audiences companies in the nation to work with a youth cast throughout the script development process. "The voices of youth are deeply embedded in how we develop new works for the stage. They are partners in the room as we work through storytelling and characters in the adaptations, we commission. They are invaluable to the process of bringing new works to our stage." Jeannine Coulombe, Manager of New Plays

Stella Schlegelmilch (Kai) is making her Stages Theatre Company debut in WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA? "Something that excites me about my role is that I get to show the audience Kai's journey in building confidence and finding herself." said Schlegelmilch, a fifth grader at Peter Hobart Elementary School. "I am loving the chance to get to know new people and the whole process of making this show."

The cast of WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA? : Corinne Brooks (Small Idea), Will Buckler (Marlo), Faith Culbertson (Ethos), Adiltah Dhiahidayah (Chronos), Zoe Glassmann (Cure Idea), Feven Harder (Doctor), Stellan Harrison (Idea), Baron Heinz (Idea), Aliyah Irmiter (Jules), Jacob Marckel (Inventor), Connor Moss (Art Idea), Elinor Mulhern (Invention Idea), Alanna Nyberg (Big Idea), Aida Patrick (Tiny Idea), Zola Jo Renfroe (Bright Idea), Stella Schlegelmilch (Kai), Miriam Stelljes (Idea), Lily Wolfe (Artist), Charlotte Zavoral (Story Idea).

The creative team for WHAT DO YOU DO WITH AN IDEA?: Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Director), Bekah Gudim Berry (Choreographer), JC Lippold (Music Director) Jim Hibbeler (Props Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Costume and Make-up Designer), Sarah Brandner (Set Designer), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), Emily Carey (Stage Manager) Sharon Kenny (Composer and Lyricist), and Christina Pippa (Playwright).

Accessible Performances:

Sunday April 10 4pm: Pay What You Can (PWYC)

Saturday April 16 1pm: ASL Interpreted and Audio Described (ASL/AD)

Saturday April 23 10am: Sensory Friendly (SF)

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

What Do You Do with An Idea? by Kobi Yamada is produced with permission of the publisher, Compendium, Inc.

For details about Stages Theatre Company Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families. For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org