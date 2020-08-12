Stages Theatre Company to Kick Off 37th Season: OUT OF THE BOX

Programming begins in September with virtual experiences for kids, families and more.

Stages Theatre Company (STC), a leader in theatre for young audiences, like many organizations these days, is on a familiar journey to create new ways to serve the theatre's mission. When faced with new challenges this past spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STC adapted and journeyed OUT OF THE BOX providing engaging and meaningful theatre experiences for youth. Building upon the recent success, STC is thrilled to announce their 2020/2021 fall season: OUT OF THE BOX.

"We have so much fun and adventure in store for you this fall. Stages Theatre Company is a place for everyone, and you are a part of our journey." said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director. "We can't wait to share and experience art with your family again, in this new and exciting way. Now more than ever, we are proud of the discoveries we help you make, and the journeys these stories will take you on!"

Discover the Journey: OUT OF THE BOX with Stages Theatre Company this fall with innovative and safe experiences for families and educators! From September through December, STC has your ticket to socially distant theatre experiences designed to engage your young people in storytelling adventures. Theatre-loving families get everything out of the box and each experience revolves around exclusive original video-on-demand adventures. There is something for everyone! From the popular Theatre for the Very Young, to an encore of Spookley the Square Pumpkin, to an exciting self-paced mystery scavenger hunt through downtown Hopkins, or a heartwarming holiday experience dedicated to your family from Stages, each experience is flexible and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home or any distance that's comfortable to you. Journey participants should also expect a few surprises along the way.

Each OUT OF THE BOX experience gives families and educators exclusive limited-time access to video-on-demand content, unlocking participation into an adventure that's unique to them. Experiences can be purchased starting August 12, 2020 for ALL THE WORLD and SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN. Experiences can be purchased starting August 18, 2020 for ENCHANTED MYSTERY and TWAS THE NIGHT. Following purchase, patrons will receive instructions on how to pick up their OUT OF THE BOX experience and begin their Journey.

The full OUT OF THE BOX lineup of experiences includes:

FOR FAMILIES:

• ALL THE WORLD (THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG)

SEPT 23 - OCT 11, 2020 (Ages 0-5) - A self-paced viewing adventure!

Based on the book written by Liz Garton Scanlon and illustrated by Marla Frazee

A Stages Theatre Company Original World Premiere Experience

• SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN

OCT 2 - NOV 6, 2020 (Ages 2-7) - A self-paced viewing adventure!

Stage play by Joe Troiano. Based on the film Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes and the book The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano. Lyrics by Joe Troiano. Music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Zahn. © Holiday Hill Enterprises. LLC.

• ENCHANTED MYSTERY: A DETECT A STORY ADVENTURE

OCT 9 - NOV 6, 2020 (Ages 7+)

A Stages Theatre Company Original World Premiere Experience

A MYSTERY. A SCAVENGER HUNT. A PUZZLE ROOM. A WALKING TOUR. A THEATRE PERFORMANCE-ALL WRAPPED INTO ONE ADVENTUROUS JOURNEY FOR YOUR FRIENDS & FAMILY. Inspired by the book The Enchanted Castle by Edith Nesbit (author of The Railway Children)

• TWAS THE NIGHT

NOV 20 - JAN 1, 2021 (All Ages) - A self-paced viewing adventure!

Inspired by the poem A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore

A Stages Theatre Company Original World Premiere Experience

A FAMILY GATHERING FILLED WITH WARM HOLIDAY WISHES

VIRTUAL FIELD-TRIPS FOR TEACHERS, EDUCATORS & GROUPS:

The OUT OF THE BOX residency packages for schools are flexible to the needs of your classroom this fall. Stages Theatre Company can incorporate a live virtual teaching artist, Flip-Grid and video content to fit the structure of your lesson planning.

• SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN

Grades K-2 (Beginning Fall 2020)

• AN AUTHOR'S JOURNEY WITH KATE DICAMILLO & EDWARD TULANE

Grades 3-6 (Beginning Fall 2020)

Cast, crew, creative and production teams to be announced soon.

WATCH the video announcement and see trailers for each experience via this PLAYLIST

Stages Theatre Company invites everyone to discover the JOURNEY this season.

Learn more about Stages Theatre Company: OUT OF THE BOX and purchase tickets at www.stagestheatre.org/outofthebox or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 pm.

Additionally, Stages Theatre Company hopes to produce previously planned productions of: HONK! JR., RAYMIE NIGHTINGALE and RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL in an upcoming season. Current ticket holders for these productions will be contacted within 3-5 business days via email by the box office. Providing it's safe to do so for everyone involved, STC hope to come back with live in-person events some time in 2021.

