Stages Theatre Company and Capri Theater Present a Co-Production of ALL AMERICAN BOYS

Stages Theatre Company (STC) and Capri Theater are proud to bring ALL AMERICAN BOYS to Twin Cities audiences. This play is based on the award-winning book by National Book Award winner and Ambassador of Children's Literature, Jason Reynolds and best-selling author, Brendan Kiely. This important play follows the lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, as they powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, schools, and town.

Directed by Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt, the production is recommended for ages 10+ due to strong language and violence. Tickets begin at $14. Performances run April 29-May 22, 2022 at The Capri in Minneapolis.

"At its core, All American Boys is a story of personal resilience and communal resilience; we will do the necessary work to create a rehearsal process that bolsters and celebrates the strength and resilience of our communities. We have no interest in depicting Black pain for the benefit of white audiences.

We mourn George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, and countless others who have been murdered by police. It is our hope that this production will be an opportunity for conversation and healing around the pain of police violence that continues to harm our communities locally and beyond."

-Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt, Directors of ALL AMERICAN BOYS

By centering this story at the Capri in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis and during May's Mental Health Awareness Month, STC hopes to provide a space for community dialogue and healing. STC is engaging Washburn Center for Children, a leader in mental health and trauma healing, to support the cast and crew during the rehearsal and performance processes and facilitate community conversations. These virtual conversations, open to all who attend a performance, aim to foster dialogue and healing. Family and Educator Resource Guides will be available to help families and schools have conversations with young people before and after the performance.

The cast of ALL AMERICAN BOYS: Calli Argent (JILL), John Clifton (DWYER), Peter Colburn (COACH & CLERK), Jaden Corniea (QUINN), Edric Duffy (ENGLISH JONES), Joh Easley (BERRY), Becca Hart (MS. TRACY & KATIE LANSING), Grant Hudson (SHANNON PUSHCART), Miles Johnson (RASHAD), Jamila Joiner (MOM), Kim Kivens (MA), Luca La Hoz Calassara (CARLOS), Apollonia Leider (WILL), Jack Mintz (GUZZO), Danté Pirtle (DAD), Livv Rankin (CHORUS), Roy Richardson (SPOONY), Charles Rush-Reese (CHORUS), Daija Scott (CHORUS), Michael Venske (PAUL), Jeanette Warner (MRS FITZGERALD).

The creative team of ALL AMERICAN BOYS: Sandy Boren-Barrett (STC Artistic Director), James Scott (Director-Capri), Kevin West (General Manager & Artistic Associate-Capri), Theo Langason (Director) Cody R. Braudt (Director), Maje Adams (Composer & Sound Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), Peter Morrow (Composer & Sound Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Laura Wilhelm (Props Designer), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), Joya Horne (Assistant Stage Manager).

Accessible Performances:

· SUN, 5/1/2022 1PM-Pay What You Can Performance (PWYC)

· SAT, 5/7/2022 7PM-ASL Interpreted Performance (ASL)

· SAT, 5/7/2022 7PM-Audio Described Performance (AD)

· SUN, 5/8/2022 1PM-Sensory Friendly Performance (SF)

Performances run April 29-May 22, 2022.

Location: Capri Theater- 2027 West Broadway Minneapolis, MN 55411

All ticket holders will be invited to attend virtual community conversations on the following dates:

May 2, May 9, and May 16 from 6pm-7pm. Details will be sent closer to these dates. Made possible by: Washburn Center for Children.

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

Originally produced by Off the Page. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. www.playscripts.com

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/