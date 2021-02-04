Stages Theatre Company To Receive Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Stages Theatre Company (STC) has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support their upcoming Theatre for the Very Young production of DOWN ON THE FARM: A Lift-the-Flap Adventure. This project will be a rich, multi-sensory, joyful experience, where the young child and their care giver will not only see a fun and entertaining performance, but also feel as if they have been our partner in creating the adventure. Down on the Farm will be a unique creative opportunity that nurtures the young child's self-expression, social and emotional development, and problem-solving skills. Stages Theatre Company's project is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Stages Theatre Company," said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Stages Theatre Company is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year."

"We (STC) are incredibly grateful for the support and endorsement of the National Endowment for the Arts for our upcoming experiential production of Down on the Farm," said Stages Theatre Company Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. "Stages Theatre Company continues to innovate, engage and create theatre, even during the pandemic because our families are counting on us to provide this essential resource. STC's Theatre for the Very Young series has become a favorite for families of our youngest audience members, and Down on the Farm promises to be another inspired, creative outdoor experience. We can't wait to share it with you this summer."

DOWN ON THE FARM: A Lift-the-Flap Adventure is an interactive creation by Stages Theatre Company specifically created for ages 0-5 as Theatre for the Very Young.

It's an immersive, theatrical experience based on the concept of lift-the-flap picture books that is sure to delight our youngest audiences. Is that a cow under there? Or a chicken? Maybe this time it's a pig or a barn full of hay. Journey DOWN ON THE FARM as we discover and explore inside and under the flap in this imaginative outdoor adventure.