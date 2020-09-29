Stages Theatre Company Presents Special Encore Of SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN

STC invites you and your family to Discover the Journey with SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: OUT OF THE BOX!

Stages Theatre Company has announced the return of audience favorite SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN in a brand new way! STC invites you and your family to Discover the Journey with SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: OUT OF THE BOX.

Featuring the stage play by Joe Troiano. Based on the film Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano and Tom Hughes and the book The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin by Joe Troiano. Lyrics by Joe Troiano. Music composed and arranged by Jeffrey Zahn. Spookley the Square Pumpkin: Out of the Box features the 2019 production directed by Cody R. Braudt.

"Returning to Spookley The Square Pumpkin just one year after we performed it in our Jaycee Studio has been an emotional journey; I didn't realize how much our square hero is needed right now", said Braudt. "This heartfelt story by Joe Troiano with toe-tapping musical numbers by Jeff Zahn contains a message about accepting others despite their differences. But, at its roots, it's a story about searching for identity, seeking community, and the risks that individuals take to be accepted."

Based on the popular film and book, SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN: OUT OF THE BOX is a flexible one-of-a-kind theatre experiences designed to engage families in the magic of storytelling adventures. With limited-time access to video content, unlocking participation into an adventure that's unique to them, each Out of the Box experience also includes props, crafts and passes to a safe outdoor, socially distanced LIVE in-person event.

To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/spookley or call 952-979-1111. The experience costs $50 per experience for a household for up to 2 children and includes props, crafts, and family passes to event.

