Stages Theatre Company Launches 2020/2021 Season With ALL THE WORLD: OUT OF THE BOX

Viewing begins today, September 23, and families select their 5-day viewing window of when they'd like to enjoy their OUT OF THE BOX experience.

Stages Theatre Company is kicking off their Discover the Journey season with ALL THE WORLD: OUT OF THE BOX. Based on the book written by Liz Garton Scanlon and illustrated by Marla Frazee, this world premiere Theatre for the Very Young experience is directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson.

"When I first encountered these words in the summer of 2016, I knew All the World would be a perfect addition to our Theatre for the Very Young cannon", said Salmon-Peterson. "The story, a seemingly simple tale of activities through the course of a day, is rich with meaning; examining family, beauty in the everyday world, community, and love for our fellow humans. I find it even more meaningful now as we experience so much turbulence in our world."

ALL THE WORLD: OUT OF THE BOX is a flexible one-of-a-kind theatre experience designed with interactive props for little ones, ages 0-5, to use and engage with their families, in the magic of storytelling adventures. With limited-time access to video content, unlocking participation into an adventure that's unique to them, each Out of the Box experience also includes passes to a safe outdoor, socially distanced LIVE in-person event and so much more! T'S A SELF-PACED VIEWING ADVENTURE! Families select their 5-day viewing window of when they'd like to enjoy their OUT OF THE BOX experience. Journey's begin Sept 23rd.

To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/all-the-world or call 952-979-1111. The experience costs $50 per experience for a household for up to 2 children and includes props, crafts, and pass to event.

ALL THE WORLD: OUT OF THE BOX VIDEO TEASER: https://youtu.be/vRGTbuh7VGY

CAST

GEORGIA BECKER

JENNA DIERKE

EMILY HUGGETT

SAYER KEELEY

INDRA KHARIWALA

NATALIE MOSAKOWSKI

MATT OUREN

GIDEON PRESSLEY

LILIE RANKIN

Jon Schumacher

MAZZY JEAN WAGNER

CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM

Artistic Director - SANDY BOREN-BARRETT

Director - MELANIE SALMON-PETERSON

Composer - MATT OUREN

Playwright - KATHARINE BENYO

Stage Manager - EMILY SULLIVAN

Designer & Technical Director - JIM HIBBELER

Videographer - FISCHEYE FILMS

Video Editing - JIM HIBBELER and MATT OUREN

and MELANIE SALMON-PETERSON

Choreographer - SANDY BOREN-BARRETT

PRODUCTION SUPPORT

GRETCHEN KATT, CINDE OAKLAND, ALAN PAGEL

©2020. This video recording was produced by special arrangement with Stages Theatre Company and author Liz Garton Scanlon and illustrator Marla Frazee. All rights reserved. This performance is authorized for non-commercial use only. By accepting the video recording, you agree not to authorize or permit the video recording to be copied, distributed, broadcast, telecast or otherwise exploited, in whole or in part, in any media now known or hereafter developed.

THE HISTORY OF THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG AT STAGES THEATRE COMPANY

Stages Theatre Company has quickly becoming a national leader in producing Theatre for the Very Young, a genre of theatre that has been popular in Europe and Australia for more than 25 years.

In this participatory, multi-sensory theatre genre for children age 18-months to 4 years and their caregivers, kids become an integral part of telling the story and are fully engaged throughout the show by professional adult actors and youth actors.

Launched in 2014 with our groundbreaking production of The Dandelion Seed, our Theatre for the Very Young productions have been met with an outpouring of interest, and are raising the bar in providing theatre experiences for the youngest of audiences.

PAST THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG PRODUCTIONS

As a leader in producing Theatre for the Very Young, we are proud of the productions we've created.

2014 - The Dandelion Seed

2016 - Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

2017 - Swimmy

2018 - On The Railroad

2019 - Leo Lionni's Inch by Inch

