Stages Theatre Company Extends Journey OUT OF THE BOX

Stages Theatre Company (STC), rings in the new year and continues the journey OUT OF THE BOX! STC has adapted and journeyed OUT OF THE BOX since the start of the pandemic, providing engaging and meaningful theatre experiences for youth. Building upon the continued success, STC has announced four more family favorites to enjoy in exciting new ways until the theatre can welcome everyone back safely.

"We are thrilled to continue to provide engaging and meaningful theatre experiences for youth & families into the new year", said Sandy Boren-Barrett, Artistic Director. "Our OUT OF THE BOX productions are not 'click and watch' experiences, but interactive adventures-allowing you to spend time together, unlocking participation into a journey that's unique to you."

When journeying with us OUT OF THE BOX with Stages Theatre Company, families receive a "box" of activities-books, games, recipes, and props that you can interact with before and after your production. You also receive exclusive limited-time access to a video on-demand production from Stages Theatre Company's archives.

From January through May, STC has your ticket to safe socially distant theatre experiences designed to engage your young people in storytelling adventures with THE DOT, STONE SOUP, LEGENDARY: A Detect the Story Adventure and TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES. All experiences are now on sale for $50 per household. Following purchase, patrons will receive instructions on how to pick up their OUT OF THE BOX experience and begin their Journey.

The full OUT OF THE BOX: winter/spring 2021 lineup of experiences includes:

For Families:

THE DOT JAN 15-MAR 18, 2021 (Ages 3-8) - IT'S A SELF-PACED ART FILLED VIEWING ADVENTURE. Based on the book written and illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds. Script by Jennifer Kirkeby. Music by James Lekatz. Directed by Sandy Boren Barrett & Ann Marie Omeish. An encore of the 2020 collaboration with Escalate Dance.

STONE SOUP FEB 12 - APR 15, 2021 (Ages 4 and Up) - IT'S A SELF-PACED HEART-WARMING VIEWING ADVENTURE. Based on the popular folktale. Script by Jeannine Coulombe. Music by Michael Gruber. Lyrics by Jeannine Coulombe & Michael Gruber. Directed by Melanie Salmon-Peterson.

TWELVE DANCING PRINCESSES APR 2 - MAY 13, 2021 (Ages 3 and Up) - IT'S A SELF-PACED DANCE FILLED VIEWING ADVENTURE! Based on the fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm. Script and Lyrics by Jennifer Kirkeby. Music by Shirley Mier. Directed by Sandy Boren Barrett & Ann Marie Omeish. An encore of the 2015 collaboration with Escalate Dance.

LEGENDARY: A Detect the Story Adventure MAR 19 - APR 29, 2021 (Ages 8 and Up) - IT'S A SELF-PACED SCAVENGER HUNT/PUZZLE ADVENTURE! A Mythical Journey through Downtown Hopkins. Inspired by the Myth of Pandora's Box. BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND with a BRAND-NEW ADVENTURE!

ALSO AVAILABLE:

Virtual Field Trips For Teachers, Educators & Groups:

The OUT OF THE BOX residency packages for schools are flexible to the needs of your classroom this winter & spring. Stages Theatre Company can incorporate a live virtual teaching artist, Flip-Grid and video content to fit the structure of your lesson planning.

· THE DOT: Virtual Field Trip Grades K-2 (Beginning January 15, 2021)

· STONE SOUP: Virtual Field Trip Grades 2-3 (Beginning February 16, 2021)

· An Author's Journey: EDWARD TULANE Virtual Field Trip Grades 3-6 (Beginning January 4, 2021)

· CRENSHAW: Virtual Field Trip Grades 3-6 (Beginning February 16, 2021)

Learn more about Stages Theatre Company: OUT OF THE BOX and purchase tickets at www.stagestheatre.org/outofthebox or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 pm.