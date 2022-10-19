Stages Theatre Announces Cast of RUDOLPH, THE RED-NOSED THEATRE

Stages Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the return of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical! Back by popular demand and based on the classic television special featuring all the characters and songs you love, this timeless tale of misfits, flying reindeer, and an abominable snow monster will delight audiences of all ages.

Opening Night is November 18th and performances run through December 27, 2022. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is directed by STC's Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett. Tickets are on sale now!

"It is so exciting to be able to bring Rudolph to our families this holiday season. Rudolph, the Red-nosed Reindeer has such lasting impact and I think the fact that intergenerationally it holds up is part of its appeal. The movie translates so well to stage, and we see grandparents, parents and grandkids all coming together to see this show and want to share it together. Rudolph remains the highest attended production in Stages Theatre Company history. The spectacle and joy is unlike any other production you've experienced, we are thrilled to bring it to you. Your family will be singing all the way home."

WATCH A VIDEO TEASER: https://youtu.be/aQTaetSanlw

The cast of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL: Faith Barrett (Clarice), Todd Bruse (Coach Comet & Yukon Cornelius), Kimora Collins (Mrs. Donner, Misfit Birdfish & Ensemble), Logan Bitz (Fireball & U/S Rudolph & Hermey), Shana Eisenberg (Mrs. Claus), Athan Fischer (Rudolph), David Gamache (Charlie-in-the-Box & Ensemble), Baron Heinz (Elf & Ensemble), Morgan Houser (Elf & Ensemble), Pavan Kartik (Reindeer #2, Misfit Train & Ensemble), Ella Kozak (Dolly, Bumble & Ensemble), Joshua C. Larson (Santa), Vivan Nielsen (Aviator Elf & Ensemble), Matt Ouren (Hermey), Bruce Rowan (Sam The Snowman), Lana Rowan (Elf & Ensemble), Luke Rowan (Elf, Misfit Plane & Ensemble), Jon Schumacher (Donner & Boss Elf), Giselle Strong (Elf, Misfit Elephant & Ensemble), Savannah Switzer (Elf, Misfit Cowboy, Ensemble & Understudy)

Athan Fischer returns for his fifteenth STC production in the role of Rudolph. Fischer feels ecstatic about bringing this role to life. He urges everyone to "come see Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical because it has all of the iconic songs and scenes from the movie, but with more of a Broadway flare to them, which makes it a perfect holiday show for everyone to enjoy." Athan Fischer

Continued

The creative team of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director & Director), Krysti Phillips (Choreographer), Sarah Hohenstein Burk (Music Director), Jordyn Hondel (Student Director), Sayer Keely (Assistant Choreographer), Cody R. Braudt (Puppet Consultant), David Gamache (Puppet Maintenance), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Props Designer), Gretchen Katt (Set Designer & Sound Designer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), and Dylan Nicole Martin (Assistant Stage Manager) Original Costume Design by Christina A. Richardson, Remount and additional costume design by Samantha Fromm Haddow. Puppet builders Gordon Smuder and Ridiculous Puppets Company. Original King Moonracer design by Cinde Ashley and Amy Kaufman Original.

Accessible Performances- Learn more: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204304®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stagestheatre.org%2Ftickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1#accessibility

· Pay What You Can Performance (PWYC): Sun, 11/20/22 4pm

· ASL Interpreted Performance (ASL): Sat, 12/9/22 1pm

· Audio Described Performance (AD): Sat, 12/9/22 1pm

· Sensory Friendly Performance (SF): Sat, 12/17/2022 10am

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Discount pricing is available for groups of 10 or more.

Based on the animated television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" adapted from the story by Robert L. May and the song by Johnny Marks. Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks. Script Adaptation by Robert Penola. Originally produced, directed and conceived by Jeff Frank and First Stage. Arrangements by Timothy Splain. Orchestrations by William C. White. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all related elements © and TM under license to Character Arts, LLC.

For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/.