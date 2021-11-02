Stages Theatre Announces Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL, JR.

Stages Theatre Company (STC) announces the return of live in-door theatre as it presents ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. Buddy the Elf is back at Stages this holiday season in his quest to find his true identity. This heart-felt and hilarious musical, based on the beloved holiday film from New Line Cinema, is filled with memorable music and lots of laughs for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are on sale now for this ALL-AGES production. Performances run November 19-December 27, 2021. Elf the Musical, Jr is directed by Stages Theatre Company's Artistic Director Sandy Boren-Barrett.

"We are thrilled to bring this SparkleJollyTwinkle, full scale musical to life for families this season. When last produced in 2019, Elf the Musical, Jr. was one of the most popular productions STC has produced in its 37-year history." said Boren-Barrett. "The story, music and dancing are such a celebratory way to spend time together. Remember as Buddy says, 'the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear' and we can't wait to share the joy LIVE and in-person with all of YOU!"

The cast for ELF THE MUSICAL, JR features: Veronica Albee (Elf & Ensemble), Brenna Antonson (Darlene & Ensemble), Will Buckler (Michael Hobbs), Claire Chapman (Shawanda Elf & Ensemble), Shana Eisenberg (Emily Hobbs), Nina Galindez (Elf & Ensemble), Riley Gamades (Chadwick & Ensemble), Maya Eva Haugen (Elf & Ensemble), Amilia Hinck (Elf & Ensemble), Sayer Keeley (Buddy), Ella Kozak (Sarah & Ensemble), Jordan Kueng (Matthews & Ensemble), Arnie Morrill (Charlie Elf & Ensemble), Alanna Nyberg (Deb & Ensemble), Lilie Rankin (Greenway & Ensemble), Roy Richardson (Macy's Manager & Ensemble), Evelyn Ring (Saleswoman & Ensemble), Bruce Rowan (Santa), Luke Rowan (Elf & Ensemble), Arianna Sanford (Sam & Ensemble), Olivia Shelton (Fake Santa's Helper & Ensemble), Audrey Taylor (Charlotte & Ensemble), Brent Teclaw (Walter Hobbs), Haeman Tona (Elf & Ensemble), Josie Turk (Jovie), and Alex Weiner (Fake Santa & Ensemble)

Sayer Keeley, a senior at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, will be stepping into the role of Buddy this holiday season. Elf the Musical, Jr will mark Keeley's 15th production with Stages Theatre Company. He is returning after performing as Charlie Brown in the STC outdoor production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown this past summer.

"What I love most about participating in theatre is seeing the smiles on kids' faces and knowing I was a part of that. I am so excited to bring joy to families this holiday season!" - Sayer Keeley

Based on the cherished hit film, ELF THE MUSICAL, JR. features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin. The book is by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Elf the Musical, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $21 for seniors (60+); $18 for children/students (ages 2-17). Lap passes are available in lieu of a designated seat for $5 (ages 3-4) and free (ages 0-2). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions. To purchase individual tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 pm.

Creative team for ELF THE MUSICAL, JR: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director & Director), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Joya Horne (Assistant Stage Manager), Gretchen Katt (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costumer), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Kenji Shoemaker (Props Designer), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), Krysti Wiita (Choreographer), and Kimberly Willow (Music Director).

Stages Theatre Company is committed to following the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and State of MN at the time of the events. ELF THE MUSICAL, JR is currently selling to a limited capacity (50%) to allow for social distancing and will require all audience members 18+ a to provide proof of vaccination OR a negative test result (taken within 72 hours of the performance) AND a photo ID. Complete details on STC's safety procedures and protocols: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/