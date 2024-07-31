Spotlight: TIM MINCHIN at State Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to secure your seat for Tim Minchin at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on August 21! Acclaimed for his brilliant music composition, lyrics, keyboard skills, vocal prowess and laser sharp wit, Tim has sold out some of the most prestigious venues around the globe including London’s O2 Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and his native Sydney Opera House. Typically barefoot in performance, he plans to wear shoes this time.

Tim Minchin said this about the tour, “It has been over a decade since I played solo in the States, and I’m SO fkn excited to be back. Nothing compares to US audiences.” An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that 'this is not a comedy gig,’ although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement.

Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century.

Comments