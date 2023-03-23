Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Santino Fontana to Perform at the Guthrie Theater's Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala

The inaugural Tyrone Guthrie Distinguished Artist Award will be presented to former Artistic Director Joe Dowling.

Mar. 23, 2023  

On Thursday, May 11, the Guthrie Theater will host the Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Gala, an evening of music and merriment celebrating the theater's legacy of artistic excellence. Guthrie alum Santino Fontana - one of Broadway's foremost leading men and a formidable screen talent best known for his Tony Award-winning performance in Tootsie and voicing Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen - returns to the Guthrie for an exclusive concert to celebrate the 60-year milestone. Festivities include a VIP cocktail reception and dinner with the presentation of the inaugural Tyrone Guthrie Distinguished Artist Award to former Artistic Director Joe Dowling, live and silent auctions, a gala program with special guests and giving opportunities, and an after-party for all guests.

Tickets start at $100 and go on sale Friday, March 24. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.guthrietheater.org/gala.

Ticket Packages


Premium - $2,500 per ticket
Includes premium program and concert seating, VIP cocktail reception and dinner, premium parking and entry to the after-party

Prominent - $1,500 per ticket
Includes prominent program and concert seating, cocktail mixer, complimentary ramp parking and entry to the after-party

Preferred - $500 per ticket
Includes preferred program and concert seating, cocktail mixer and entry to the after-party

General - $100 per ticket
Includes standard concert seating and entry to the after-party

The Guthrie Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization, and its annual gala is the theater's largest fundraising event of the year. Proceeds will allow the Guthrie to increase access to its transformative theater experiences for our community.

Santino Fontana (Performer) has cemented himself as one of Broadway's foremost leading men as well as a formidable screen talent. He is best known for winning a 2019 Tony Award for his groundbreaking performance in Tootsie, lending his voice to the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's blockbuster film Frozen and playing Greg on The CW's critically acclaimed musical comedy series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Fontana is highly regarded for his work onstage, with Charles Isherwood of The New York Times calling him "one of the most promising young actors to emerge in the New York theater in recent years." A graduate of the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Acting Program, Fontana played the leading role in our 2006 production of Hamlet to close the original Guthrie building on Vineland Place.

Joe Dowling

(Tyrone Guthrie Distinguished Artist Award Recipient) became the Guthrie's seventh Artistic Director in 1995 and is known for leading the theater to its current multistage facility on the Mississippi River. During his tenure, he directed 48 Guthrie Productions, cultivated relationships with esteemed artists, established two acclaimed actor training programs (A Guthrie Experience for Actors in Training and University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater B.F.A. Acting Program), developed the WorldStage Series and fulfilled his commitment to the Twin Cities arts community by presenting the work of more than 30 local companies in the Dowling Studio. In a special homecoming, Dowling directed William Shakespeare's The Tempest during the Guthrie's 2021-2022 Season to universal acclaim.




Interview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater Mu
Interview: Melody Her of AGAIN at Theater Mu
Local Hmong American playwright and theater artist Katie Ka Vang returns to Theater Mu for the world premiere of her and Melissa Li's musical, Again. Weaving together unlikely friendships, complex family dynamics, and original songs, Again runs Mar 31-Apr 16 at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis (previews Mar 29 & 30). The story begins when cancer survivor Mai See, a successful memoirist who can't seem to get her life together, meets Quest, an aspiring filmmaker who is battling chronic cancer herself. Inspired by Mai See's work, Quest asks her to star in her documentary. Although Mai See reluctantly agrees, they're both thrown for a loop when Mai See discovers she has relapsed.
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Review: MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts? Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?
Cast Announced For THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS at Lakeshore Players Theatre
Cast Announced For THE WOMEN WHO WROTE THE SONGS at Lakeshore Players Theatre
The complete cast has been announced for the new edition of Songbook Live, The Women Who Wrote the Songs, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 7:30 and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2:30 at Lakeshore Players Theatre,  Hanifl Performing Arts Center, White Bear Lake, MN
Stages Theatre Company Announces MATILDA, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More For 40th Annivers
Stages Theatre Company Announces MATILDA, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, And More For 40th Anniversary Season
Stages Theatre Company has announced their 2023-2024 season. According to the Hopkins based theatre for young audiences, it is 'A Season to Celebrate' featuring a diverse blend of plays and musicals focusing on growing friendships, new beginnings, and endless ways to celebrate who you are! The 2023-24 Season is sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

