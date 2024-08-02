Review: TRANSITION: A STORY OF TWO TRANS PEOPLE BECOMING THEMSELVES at Mixed Blood Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In "Transition: A Story of Two Trans People Becoming Themselves," Charlie and Maria, after years of concealing their true identities, are finally ready to come out as transgender. Their journey of transition is filled with the joy of self-expression, a liberating experience that was once forbidden to them. However, they also confront the harsh realities of the transgender experience: dealing with unsupportive friends and family, facing transphobic strangers, and feeling pressured to conform to traditional gender roles.

The set design is minimalist, featuring a table, two microphones, and two actors/singers with their laptops, while the chamber orchestra of 11 instruments provides a live musical backdrop. Throughout their journey, Charlie and Maria rely on each other for support as they navigate life as openly trans individuals. Together, they strive to find happiness and live authentically beyond the constraints of the gender binary.

The production boasts two talented singers who deliver catchy musical numbers, adding depth to the meaningful storyline. The cast and musicians are exceptional, and the dialogue and songs resonate with both those who are transgender and anyone who has undergone a significant life transition.

"Transition" is not only an emotional narrative but also an educational piece that delves into the history and contemporary issues of being transgender. I highly recommend seeing this production for its heartfelt story and powerful performances by trans artist and this important trans story.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

