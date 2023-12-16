Review: THE WIZ at Des Moines Performing Arts

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that once captivated audiences worldwide is making a triumphant return, inviting everyone to look around and witness its renewed magic.

Bringing a fresh burst of energy to theaters across America, THE WIZ embarks on an exhilarating Broadway-bound tour—the first of its kind in four decades. This nostalgic journey began in Baltimore, the birthplace of THE WIZ, where the musical made its dazzling world premiere 50 years ago.

THE WIZ, a groundbreaking reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz, revolutionized Broadway with its unforgettable score blending soul, gospel, rock, and infectious 70s funk. The story unfolds as Dorothy navigates her quest to find her place in a contemporary world, weaving a tapestry of music and narrative that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Under the creative direction of Schele Williams (known for The Notebook and the revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (renowned for Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), and the collaborative efforts of William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music & lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), THE WIZ conjures up an Oz experience like never before.

This reimagination infuses dynamism into the classic tale, incorporating elements of ballet, jazz, and modern pop, creating a fresh, contemporary groove as audiences ease on down the road. Prepare to rejoice as an all-new 21st-Century WIZ takes center stage, sliding into an Emerald City near you.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Embarking on a journey down the yellow brick road—or rather, I-35 South—from Minneapolis to Des Moines, Iowa, I eagerly anticipated the pre-Broadway production of The Wiz at the Des Moines Performing Arts. As one of my cherished musicals, having grown up with the iconic film featuring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, as well as the original Broadway production starring Stephanie Mills, the prospect of witnessing this revival was nothing short of thrilling.

The production unfolded with a visual feast, thanks to the creative talents behind the scenes. Sharen Davis's vibrant and imaginative costume designs, coupled with Hannah Beachler's scenic artistry, set the stage aglow. The auditory experience was meticulously crafted, with Jon Weston at the helm of sound, while Ryan J. O'Gara's lighting design added a layer of enchantment throughout the entire show.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The incorporation of numerous sets and props onto the stage was seamlessly executed, with a notable highlight being the extensive use of large projections featuring intricate backgrounds. This innovative approach provided a captivating backdrop for various scenes, with particular brilliance evident in the tornado scene and the spellbinding sequence set in Emerald City. The production team's ability to blend traditional stage elements with cutting-edge technology resulted in visually striking and artistically impressive moments that enhanced the overall theatrical experience.

The cast of The Wiz delivered an absolutely stellar performance, showcasing unparalleled talent and voices that left a lasting impression. The ensemble I witnessed included Mariah Lyttle as Dorothy, Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, Kolby Kindle as the Lion, Melody Betts in the dual role of Aunt Em and Evillene, Deborah Cox as Glinda, and Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz. Each member not only embodied their characters with authenticity but also displayed remarkable chemistry, creating a captivating synergy on stage.

Photo by Jeremy Daniel

The vocal prowess of the cast was truly unmatched as they skillfully belted out hits such as "Ease On Down the Road," "Believe," "Home," "Brand New Day," and more. The ensemble, under the direction of choreographer JaQuel Knight, delivered spectacular dance numbers that added a delightful visual dimension to the production, earning enthusiastic applause and cheers from the audience after each performance.

This rendition skillfully paid homage to the original, deftly incorporating modern elements that seamlessly blended moments, lines, and nuances to resonate with contemporary audiences. The production adeptly struck a perfect balance between honoring its roots and introducing fresh, relevant elements. It succeeded in creating a performance that everyone can relate to, offering joy and connection to a diverse audience.

Having thoroughly enjoyed this production, I wholeheartedly recommend catching it if it comes to a city near you or when it graces Broadway in 2024. For additional information on tickets and show details, please click the ticket link button below, ensuring you don't miss the opportunity to experience this enchanting journey.