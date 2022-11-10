Review: THE QUEEN'S BALL: A BRIDGERTON EXPERIENCE at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis

"The Queen herself invites you to a once-in-a-lifetime evening of music and dance complete with acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, and plenty of surprises.

As guests at this delightful soirée, you will be transported to 1813 London to take part in the most coveted ball of the season. Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton as you immerse yourself in an evening unlike any you have ever experienced before.

Enjoy a beautiful ballroom decorated in the Regency-era style, interact with actors dressed in exquisite period costumes, savor delicious cocktails, and listen to live music inspired by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack.

Amidst such sophistication, who shall rise as the diamond of the season?

Find out in this extraordinary Bridgerton experience in Minneapolis."

I will start off by saying that I personally had only seen a few episodes of Bridgerton but this experience is great for any Bridgerton fan or if you haven't seen the show you can enjoy it as well!

When you walk in, you feel like you're in Bridgerton with all of the elaborate sets, costumes, and lighting. The event is 90 minutes long and it included performers and dancers portraying characters from Bridgerton and then attendees who were encouraged to dress up in Bridgerton attire and they were in aw of the whole experience as they were spectating the performances but there was a lot of audience engagement where the attendees were taught dances, bowing to the queen, watching everyone it did feel like you were at the ball!

It was a fun evening and I would recommend this event to anyone!

Image courtesy of The Bridgerton Experience