Review: THE LION KING at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Mukelisiwe Goba as Rafiki

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Giraffes gracefully strut, birds elegantly swoop, and gazelles leap with grace. The enchanting spectacle of the Serengeti unfolds before your eyes, as the majestic Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is the captivating return of Disney’s The Lion King at the Orpheum Theatre!

Drawing upon its unparalleled visual artistry, unforgettable music, and distinctive theatrical storytelling, The Lion King has mesmerized over 100 million audience members worldwide. Renowned for its breathtaking grandeur, it stands as one of the most cherished and awe-inspiring productions ever to grace the stage.

Recipient of six Tony Awards®, including the prestigious Best Musical accolade, The Lion King unites an unparalleled creative ensemble on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor masterfully breathes life into a narrative brimming with hope and adventure, set against a backdrop of stunning visual splendor. The extraordinary choreography by Tony Award® winner Garth Fagan complements the iconic music of Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice, resulting in a theatrical experience unlike any other. The Lion King transcends mere entertainment; it is a true masterpiece that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Company of The Lion King

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Disney's iconic Broadway sensation, The Lion King, made a triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, revisiting the same venue where it held its pre-Broadway run back in 1997. As the third-longest-running show on Broadway and a recipient of numerous Tony Awards, its legacy precedes it.

For those familiar with the animated film, the musical stays true to its beloved storyline while infusing it with rich African American culture. From the moment the curtains rise, the production captivates with its mesmerizing costumes, intricate makeup, and dazzling effects, creating an atmosphere of sheer wonder.

The cast's talent is nothing short of extraordinary. Mukelisiwe Goba's portrayal of Rafiki commands attention, particularly during the powerful opening of "Circle of Life." Gerald Ramsey's deep, resonant voice brings authority to the role of Mufasa, and his rendition of "He Lives In You" is simply stunning. Aniya Simone and Julian Villela shine as Young Nala and young Simba, respectively, infusing energy and charm into "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." Peter Hargrave's portrayal of Scar exudes villainy, showcasing both his vocal prowess and acting prowess. Nick LaMedica's Zazu adds a delightful touch of humor, while Nick Cordileone and William John Austin bring Timon and Pumbaa to life with infectious chemistry and liveliness. Forest VanDyke, Martina Sykes, and Robbie Swift excel as the hyenas, their camaraderie evident in their performances. Darian Sanders and Khalifa White deliver captivating performances as Simba and Nala, their chemistry shining through in poignant moments such as "Shadowland" and "Endless Nights."

Circle of Life

Photo by Joan Marcus

The ensemble numbers are a highlight of the production, with "Circle of Life" leaving a lasting impression with its awe-inspiring animal costumes and puppetry. "One By One" celebrates African culture with vibrant costumes and a palpable sense of pride that resonates throughout the performance. Each member of the ensemble brings their characters to life with dedication and skill, enhancing the overall magic of the show.

The production elements of Disney's The Lion King are nothing short of breathtaking, from the intricate sets to the masterful lighting and special effects. While "Circle of Life" is undeniably a highlight, it's the stampede scene that truly mesmerizes. The way the grass sways, the starry night sky twinkles above, and Mufasa's spirit communicates with Simba creates a sense of pure magic that leaves audiences spellbound.

The Lioness Dance

Photo by Deen Van Meer

I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing The Lion King at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis while it's in town. It's an absolute must-see, and you'll find yourself immersed in a world of wonder and awe that you won't soon forget. Don't miss out on this extraordinary theatrical masterpiece!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.