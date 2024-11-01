Review: THE ALLY at Mixed Blood Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mixed Blood Theater in Minneapolis is presenting The Ally now through November 17, 2024. This script is a gripping exploration of personal and political identity that tackles some of the most contentious issues of our time, including the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Black Lives Matter movement. With a talented ensemble cast, the play navigates the turbulent waters of activism, responsibility, and the complexity of being an ally in a divided world.

Photo by Rich Ryan

At the center of this story is Sasha Andreev, portrayed with depth and sensitivity by Asaf Sternheim. Sasha, a Jewish college professor, grapples with the implications of signing a student’s manifesto in response to a harrowing incident of police brutality. Sternheim captures the character's internal conflict masterfully, oscillating between conviction and doubt as he confronts the shifting lines between his personal beliefs and the broader societal issues at play.

The Ally is a bold and timely piece that prompts critical conversations about identity, activism, and the responsibilities of allyship. It challenges audiences to reflect on their own beliefs and the impact they can have in the world. The powerful performances and relevant themes make this production a must-see, reminding us that the personal is indeed political, and encouraging us all to confront what it means to truly stand in solidarity with one another.

Photo by Rich Ryan

I highly recommend seeing this production. It features a talented and diverse cast, and the dialogue is both relevant and impactful. Plus, they host post-show discussions after every performance, allowing for deeper engagement with the themes.

For more information on tickets and showtimes, please click the link below.

