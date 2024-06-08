Review: ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS: CAN'T LET GO TOUR 2024 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robert Plant and Grammy winner Alison Krauss brought their Can't Let Go Tour 2024 to the Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Prior Lake, Minnesota. It was a pleasant summer evening, perfect for an outdoor concert. After the opening act by JD McPherson, the iconic duo entered the stage from opposite sides, with their band providing a solid musical backdrop. Alison wore a charming summer dress, while Robert sported an all-black ensemble. The duo performed a diverse setlist featuring covers of songs by Benny Spellman, The Everly Brothers, Led Zeppelin, and more.

They kicked off the concert with "Rich Woman" (Li'l Millet and His Creoles), followed by "Fortune Teller" (Benny Spellman) and "Can't Let Go" (Randy Weeks). The initial songs had a slower tempo, but as the concert progressed, they promised—and delivered—more upbeat tunes. Their harmonies were impeccable, and they also performed solo numbers, showcasing their individual talents.

The crowd was thoroughly enjoying the performance, singing along on the beautiful summer night. The atmosphere was perfect for an outdoor theater, and the concert was a fantastic experience overall.

I highly recommend seeing this tour if it comes to a venue near you!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

