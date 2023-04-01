Review: RAGTIME at Morris Park Players

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs on select dates from now until April 16th.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctrow, Ahren's and Flaherty's RAGTIME is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom, and prejudice, hope and despair. Throughout the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart, the limitations of justice, and the unsettling consequences when dreams are permanently deferred.

It was refreshing to see this musical live on stage. This production of Ragtime had two nice big set pieces that were able to be moved on stage along with lights made it simple yet effective. The costumes were appropriate for the time period. The script and the score is powerful and audience members will find themselves connecting to and feeling many feelings. This cast was impressive with their delivery of their characters and this story and so many strong singing voices and the musical numbers with the entire cast was powerful.

I would recommend seeing Morris Park Players production of Ragtime! It was wonderful and it's a story and production that is important for today and should be seen!

Production and Creative Team

Director - Adán Varela
Music Director - Walter Tambor
Production Manager - Abbey Dibble
Producer - MacKenzie Brennan
Choreographer - Marley Ritchie
Stage Manager - Emma Inga
Scenic Designer - Jami Newstrom
Lighting Designer - Andrew Vance
Costume Designer - Jennifer Schultz
Hair and Makeup Design - Jennifer Schmidt
Wig Stylist - Katie Gellerman
Props Manager - Brandon Reger
Sound - Gideon Lubbers
Assistant Director - Michael Brown
Assistant Stage Manager - Amelia Marquez
Assistant Costumer - Latashia White
Photography / Video - Steve Campbell

All photos by locomotofx




